Air quality improved slightly Thursday in Sonoma County, but by Saturday will deteriorate as offshore winds blow in more smoke from the Camp fire in Butte County.

Relief for county residents who have been breathing unhealthy air since the deadliest wildfire in California history erupted a week ago 100 miles away in the Chico area could come the middle of next week, possibly along with rain, a National Weather Service meteorologist Ryan Walbrun said Thursday.

Onshore winds off the ocean could improve the region’s air somewhat on Monday, Walbrun said, but don’t expect clear air until Wednesday.

Shifting winds brought the “intermittent relief” Thursday, but it’s only temporary, said Kristine Roselius, a Bay Area Air Quality Management District spokeswoman.

Air quality will continue fluctuating through the weekend, Roselius said, because wildfire smoke is “really unpredictable.”

On Friday, stronger offshore winds are expected to again cause air quality to decline in Sonoma County to “very unhealthy” levels in some areas, she said.

Air quality at those levels brings health risks for everyone and people should limit outdoor activity and exercise. Sensitive groups, meaning children, adults and people with respiratory problems, should avoid any exertion outside and try to stay indoors.

The air quality ratings are based on the level of pollutants in the air, including tiny particles in wood smoke that can settle in the lungs and cause respiratory problems.

Although there may be some improvement in air quality over the next few days, Roselius said, the air quality district has extended its winter Spare the Air alert through Tuesday. That extends the ban on burning wood outdoors and in fireplaces and indoor stoves.

Meteorologist Walbrun also said smoke will continue to blow into the Bay Area this weekend.

With the fierce Camp fire 40 percent contained on Thursday, flames are less intense and do not loft smoke as high as before, he said.

North and northeast winds are sweeping smoke into the Delta area, where offshore winds push it over to the North Bay and Bay Area, Walbrun said.

Roselius said there is smoke over the ocean, too.

Health officials recommend people try to limit time outside this weekend, and keep doors and windows closed at home.

Home and car air conditioners should be run on recycle or recirculate settings to prevent bringing in foul air.

Adults and children with asthma or other lung diseases should follow their physician’s directions for medication and asthma management plans.

If respiratory problems persist, people should contact their physician or consider leaving the area until the smoke clears.