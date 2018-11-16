Due to air quality concerns from smoke originating at the Camp fire in Butte County, several Sonoma County school districts have announced they will be closed Friday, the county’s Office of Education announced early Friday morning.

Ten public school districts are closed. They include:

Bellevue

Cinnabar

Dunham

Gravenstein

Oak Grove

Old Adobe

Petaluma Ciy Schools

Two Rock

Waugh

Wilmar

In addition, three independent charter and other programs also announced they are closed Friday:

Sonoma County Office of Education Headwaters campus in Petaluma

Live Oak Charter

Reach Charter School

River Montessori

The Santa Rosa Junior College campuses are also closed Friday, while Sonoma State University remains open.

“We will be — as we have been — monitoring air conditions closely,” Paul Gullixson, spokesman for Sonoma State said in an emailed statement. “Our information indicates that conditions are expected to improve during the day. Outdoor activities continue to be canceled. We will meet later today to discuss the status of sporting events and other outdoor activities for the weekend.”