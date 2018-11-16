Due to air quality concerns from smoke originating at the Camp fire in Butte County, several Sonoma County school districts have announced they will be closed Friday, the county’s Office of Education announced early Friday morning.
Ten public school districts are closed. They include:
Bellevue
Cinnabar
Dunham
Gravenstein
Oak Grove
Old Adobe
Petaluma Ciy Schools
Two Rock
Waugh
Wilmar
In addition, three independent charter and other programs also announced they are closed Friday:
Sonoma County Office of Education Headwaters campus in Petaluma
Live Oak Charter
Reach Charter School
River Montessori
The Santa Rosa Junior College campuses are also closed Friday, while Sonoma State University remains open.
“We will be — as we have been — monitoring air conditions closely,” Paul Gullixson, spokesman for Sonoma State said in an emailed statement. “Our information indicates that conditions are expected to improve during the day. Outdoor activities continue to be canceled. We will meet later today to discuss the status of sporting events and other outdoor activities for the weekend.”