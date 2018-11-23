Petaluma parklands receive funding

The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors last week approved $1.75 million in matching grant funds from the Agricultural Preservation and Open Space District to help local conservationists acquire and improve two of Petaluma’s most coveted parklands.

The Friends of the Petaluma River, aided by the city, received $750,000 to potentially buy a 20.8-acre parcel on the McNear Peninsula to expand Steamer Landing Park.

For years, the city council and local river advocates have sought to preserve the land as a downtown centerpiece by acquiring the property from the McNears, one of the founding families that helped establish Petaluma in the 19th century.

“This is huge,” said Stephanie Bastianon, executive director of the nonprofit. “If we hadn’t gotten this, it would’ve been more of an uphill battle. We’ve gotten a lot of support from the community and a lot of interest from other groups.”

Additionally, the Kelly Creek Protection Project, backed by the Earth Island Institute, received $1 million to help further its campaign to extend Helen Putnam Regional Park by purchasing the historic Scott Ranch lands in west Petaluma, which is currently owned by developer Davidon Homes.

KCPP entered into a purchase-and-sale agreement with the developer in June that established two deadlines to incrementally buy the 58-acre property. The organization successfully raised the necessary $4.1 million by Sept. 1 – aided by a bridge loan from a private donor – securing 44 of the most sensitive acres.

The nonprofit now has until Dec. 1 to raise an additional $6.9 million for a full acquisition of the property, one that has been at the center of a contentious land use battle for 14 years. If KCPP comes up short, it has to support Davidon’s bid to build 28 homes on the remaining 14 acres.

“We were elated,” KCPP director Greg Colvin said. “We asked for the million because we needed it, and it now gives us the full match that we wanted, which will help secure – without any borrowing – our ability to purchase the 44 acres. ... The other money we’re raising will go for a budget we know is going to run into the millions for two parking lots, two trails, restoration of the barns, habitat restoration, restrooms, playgrounds.”

The Ag and Open Space District was formed in 1990 and has remained funded for nearly three decades thanks to three different ballot measures aimed at protecting Sonoma County’s iconic rural landscape.

The matching grant program was established to assist acquisition, improvement or combination projects being pursued by public agencies and nonprofits. Every two years, the district undergoes a strenuous process of vetting applications and determining which projects should get awarded a share of the $2 million pot.

However, this cycle was met with an emotionally-charged response from the Board of Supervisors. The district, which reported a $38.2 million budget in the fiscal year 2017-18, doubled its grant funding for this cycle to $4 million to accommodate fire-affected areas, although no projects applied.

Numerous committees and advisory boards helped form the district’s recommendations, and picked five projects out of the nine applications, which included a request by the city and a series of local nonprofits for $747,000 to purchase 13.6 acres at La Cresta Ridge. They only had $7,532 of matching funds secured at the application deadline, limiting its competitiveness for the grant.