Petaluma parklands receive funding

YOUSEF BAIG
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF | November 23, 2018, 12:01AM
November 23, 2018, 12:01AM
The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors last week approved $1.75 million in matching grant funds from the Agricultural Preservation and Open Space District to help local conservationists acquire and improve two of Petaluma’s most coveted parklands.

The Friends of the Petaluma River, aided by the city, received $750,000 to potentially buy a 20.8-acre parcel on the McNear Peninsula to expand Steamer Landing Park.

For years, the city council and local river advocates have sought to preserve the land as a downtown centerpiece by acquiring the property from the McNears, one of the founding families that helped establish Petaluma in the 19th century.

“This is huge,” said Stephanie Bastianon, executive director of the nonprofit. “If we hadn’t gotten this, it would’ve been more of an uphill battle. We’ve gotten a lot of support from the community and a lot of interest from other groups.”

Additionally, the Kelly Creek Protection Project, backed by the Earth Island Institute, received $1 million to help further its campaign to extend Helen Putnam Regional Park by purchasing the historic Scott Ranch lands in west Petaluma, which is currently owned by developer Davidon Homes.

KCPP entered into a purchase-and-sale agreement with the developer in June that established two deadlines to incrementally buy the 58-acre property. The organization successfully raised the necessary $4.1 million by Sept. 1 – aided by a bridge loan from a private donor – securing 44 of the most sensitive acres.

The nonprofit now has until Dec. 1 to raise an additional $6.9 million for a full acquisition of the property, one that has been at the center of a contentious land use battle for 14 years. If KCPP comes up short, it has to support Davidon’s bid to build 28 homes on the remaining 14 acres.

“We were elated,” KCPP director Greg Colvin said. “We asked for the million because we needed it, and it now gives us the full match that we wanted, which will help secure – without any borrowing – our ability to purchase the 44 acres. ... The other money we’re raising will go for a budget we know is going to run into the millions for two parking lots, two trails, restoration of the barns, habitat restoration, restrooms, playgrounds.”

The Ag and Open Space District was formed in 1990 and has remained funded for nearly three decades thanks to three different ballot measures aimed at protecting Sonoma County’s iconic rural landscape.

The matching grant program was established to assist acquisition, improvement or combination projects being pursued by public agencies and nonprofits. Every two years, the district undergoes a strenuous process of vetting applications and determining which projects should get awarded a share of the $2 million pot.

However, this cycle was met with an emotionally-charged response from the Board of Supervisors. The district, which reported a $38.2 million budget in the fiscal year 2017-18, doubled its grant funding for this cycle to $4 million to accommodate fire-affected areas, although no projects applied.

Numerous committees and advisory boards helped form the district’s recommendations, and picked five projects out of the nine applications, which included a request by the city and a series of local nonprofits for $747,000 to purchase 13.6 acres at La Cresta Ridge. They only had $7,532 of matching funds secured at the application deadline, limiting its competitiveness for the grant.

During last week’s discussion, multiple supervisors pushed back against the district’s recommendation to partially fund four of the five projects. After a longwinded debate that will likely inspire procedural shifts for the county’s various matching grant programs, the Board instead voted to fully fund all five finalists for a total of $3,618,943.

For Sonoma County Supervisor David Rabbitt, full funding this cycle was paramount to help avoid another elongated road to public use in his district, evidenced most notably by Tolay Regional Park, which opened last month – 13 years after the first parcel was acquired.

He said receiving money to simply purchase the property and then have zero budget to make it accessible would be falling short of the mandate from voters that first created the Open Space District.

“It’s time sensitive,” Rabbitt said. “If we didn’t give the extra $200,000 to Helen Putnam, something would not have been installed or built or dollars would have been shifted to another area. There was a whole moving financial piece. It didn’t make sense to be a penny wise and a pound foolish.”

While the Helen Putnam extension is now secure, McNear likely won’t be accessible for several years. The $750,000 award was the first set of funds the Friends of the Petaluma River has raised for a potential purchase, Bastianon said, so now it’s up to the nonprofit to go out and raise the matching dollars.

The land is currently on the market for $1.6 million, and appraisals are being done to determine fair market value, said assistant city manager Scott Brodhun.

“We’re really pleased and excited to be awarded the grant,” he said. “We obviously can’t move forward without having sufficient funding to make that acquisition. McNear Peninsula represents one of the highest priority open space acquisitions in our council’s goals.”

Timo Rivetti, real estate agent for the McNear property, said there’s been interest in the peninsula over the last few years. Selling it to a developer would be the most lucrative option, but decades ago a city council zoned it as parkland, greatly diminishing its value.

Development of any kind would also require a bridge to allow access since Steamer Landing lies in-between the property and the nearest entry point.

Rivetti said there was an inquiry from an international artist to create a “sculpture park,” an idea he said he liked. Turning the space into an outdoor amphitheater is another alternative he believes could greatly benefit the city.

For now, though, he’s just waiting for a buyer to come forward with a formal offer.

“It’s just a matter of time,” Rivetti said. “It’s not going anywhere, but at least we have progress (thanks to the grant), and I think that’s something we can all work constructively on together. … The community can get behind that.”

(Contact News Editor Yousef Baig at yousef.baig@arguscourier.com or 776-8461, and on Twitter @YousefBaig.)

