Where to throw your holiday party in Petaluma

It is not too late to schedule a holiday party. There are locations to accommodate whatever you desire, from celebrations for employees to large family gathers. Whether looking for a hidden back room, a massive hall or a quiet neighborhood restaurant, Petaluma offers a plethora of options. The best approach is to think of a place that you enjoy, and then see if they are available for party rental. Here is a collection of the local places known to host a great party.

At a restaurant

Any of the local restaurant rental choices are going to require you to use their food, but often will work with you regarding the specific menu. Seared’s back room not only has a great view of the river, but has its own dedicated bar. We have attended everything from formal events to casual south-of-the-border buffets in this space and have always come away impressed.

Another great option with excellent food is Rosen’s 256 North’s back room. You know that the desserts will be great, with a never ending supply of J.M. Rosen’s cheesecake on hand. But don’t overlook my favorite Rosen’s dessert, which is the Italian Mascarpone cake.

Palm’s Grill has a sizeable backroom and an extensive menu. They can accommodate something simple like a happy hour party or a full-blown sit-down dinner.

McNear’s has a mezzanine level, complete with pinball machines and a separate bar. With the help of Seared’s Chef Joe O’Donnell, it also has a hearty menu. Another fun mezzanine area can be found at Brixx, which has great pizza. And speaking of pizza, for those who love the deep dish, Old Chicago has a small back room for parties.

Taps also has a small back room and an extensive tap list for a beer-lovers dream party. Maguire’s also has a fairly large upstairs backroom that offers an old-world pub feeling.

The Big Easy is currently closed for fire equipment upgrades, but should be re-opened soon and available for booking holiday events. Brewsters is so big that you can reserve sectioned off areas upon request.

Buffalo Billiards not only offers space, but also a large selection of games like pool and darts, plus a limited bar menu. Jamison’s Roaring Donkey offers up the “Blue Room” for parties and allows you to book your own caterer.

Pearl is currently available for holiday parties and because the restaurant is relatively small, it is quite affordable, even for a full rental. Plus, Pearl’s unique and delicious food should wow guests.

Deck the halls

Petaluma also has a number of large rental halls too, which allows you to choose your caterer. Downtown has the Hotel Petaluma ballroom, Masonic Lodge and Petaluma Woman’s Club, the latter of which has its own kitchen. Just outside downtown are the Moose Lodge, Hermann Sons Hall and Veterans Memorial Building. Across town, you will find Herzog Hall at the Petaluma Fairgrounds and the Elk’s Lodge. From past experience, we have found these halls to be much more affordable than one might expect, so don’t get intimidated by the size.

Catering

If you already have the perfect place, you likely still need food. Whether you want to go with something more fancy and formal like Preferred Sonoma Caterers, Out to Lunch or Aaron Jonas; more casual like Bros BBQ and Paella, Pizza Politana, Petaluma Market or Sarah’s Eats and Sweets; or something a bit unique, like the Oyster Girls, Petaluma’s catering scene is up to the challenge.