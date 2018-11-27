s
s
Sections
Sections
News Opinion Obits Sports Schools A&E Dining Events Blogs
Subscribe
You've read 3 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
You've read 6 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We hope you've enjoyed reading your 10 free articles this month.
Continue reading with unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We've got a special deal for readers like you!
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Thanks for your interest in award-winning community journalism! To get more of it, why not subscribe?
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Want to keep reading? Take the next step by subscribing today!
Starting at just 99 cents per month, you can keep reading Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app, and support local journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X

Where to throw your holiday party in Petaluma

HOUSTON PORTER
FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER | November 27, 2018, 8:33AM
| Updated 1 hour ago.
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Login

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

LoginSubscribe

It is not too late to schedule a holiday party. There are locations to accommodate whatever you desire, from celebrations for employees to large family gathers. Whether looking for a hidden back room, a massive hall or a quiet neighborhood restaurant, Petaluma offers a plethora of options. The best approach is to think of a place that you enjoy, and then see if they are available for party rental. Here is a collection of the local places known to host a great party.

At a restaurant

Any of the local restaurant rental choices are going to require you to use their food, but often will work with you regarding the specific menu. Seared’s back room not only has a great view of the river, but has its own dedicated bar. We have attended everything from formal events to casual south-of-the-border buffets in this space and have always come away impressed.

Another great option with excellent food is Rosen’s 256 North’s back room. You know that the desserts will be great, with a never ending supply of J.M. Rosen’s cheesecake on hand. But don’t overlook my favorite Rosen’s dessert, which is the Italian Mascarpone cake.

Palm’s Grill has a sizeable backroom and an extensive menu. They can accommodate something simple like a happy hour party or a full-blown sit-down dinner.

McNear’s has a mezzanine level, complete with pinball machines and a separate bar. With the help of Seared’s Chef Joe O’Donnell, it also has a hearty menu. Another fun mezzanine area can be found at Brixx, which has great pizza. And speaking of pizza, for those who love the deep dish, Old Chicago has a small back room for parties.

Taps also has a small back room and an extensive tap list for a beer-lovers dream party. Maguire’s also has a fairly large upstairs backroom that offers an old-world pub feeling.

The Big Easy is currently closed for fire equipment upgrades, but should be re-opened soon and available for booking holiday events. Brewsters is so big that you can reserve sectioned off areas upon request.

Buffalo Billiards not only offers space, but also a large selection of games like pool and darts, plus a limited bar menu. Jamison’s Roaring Donkey offers up the “Blue Room” for parties and allows you to book your own caterer.

Pearl is currently available for holiday parties and because the restaurant is relatively small, it is quite affordable, even for a full rental. Plus, Pearl’s unique and delicious food should wow guests.

Deck the halls

Petaluma also has a number of large rental halls too, which allows you to choose your caterer. Downtown has the Hotel Petaluma ballroom, Masonic Lodge and Petaluma Woman’s Club, the latter of which has its own kitchen. Just outside downtown are the Moose Lodge, Hermann Sons Hall and Veterans Memorial Building. Across town, you will find Herzog Hall at the Petaluma Fairgrounds and the Elk’s Lodge. From past experience, we have found these halls to be much more affordable than one might expect, so don’t get intimidated by the size.

Catering

If you already have the perfect place, you likely still need food. Whether you want to go with something more fancy and formal like Preferred Sonoma Caterers, Out to Lunch or Aaron Jonas; more casual like Bros BBQ and Paella, Pizza Politana, Petaluma Market or Sarah’s Eats and Sweets; or something a bit unique, like the Oyster Girls, Petaluma’s catering scene is up to the challenge.

Most Popular Stories
Homelessness crisis worsens in Petaluma
The future of local tourism? Wine, craft beer, maybe even cannabis
28 things made in Sonoma County
Petalumans donate to Butte County fire victims
Food donates to FISH and Redwood Empire Food Bank

Most Popular Stories
Homelessness crisis worsens in Petaluma
The future of local tourism? Wine, craft beer, maybe even cannabis
Report of gas siphoning leads to arrest in Petaluma
Damaged rail cars delay SMART’s planned schedule changes
Where to throw your holiday party in Petaluma
Sonoma County could get up to 3 more inches of rain this week
How you can help Sonoma County nonprofits on Giving Tuesday
6 gift ideas for the Petaluma beer lover in your life