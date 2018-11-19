Petaluma police have located the missing driver suspected of running over a man on McDowell Boulevard last week and not stopping.

The driver’s attorney contacted police days after the crash, saying the driver, Chester Lyon, 59, of Petaluma, knew he’d hit something but didn’t know what it was, Petaluma police Lt. Tim Lyons said Monday.

Police still are investigating the Nov. 12, late‑night crash and haven’t arrested the driver, who is cooperating, Lyons said.

That Saturday, 11:40 p.m., Charles Kauffman, 53, was driving south on the eastside thoroughfare. Near Scott Street he stopped in the traffic lane and got out of his still‑running Mazda Miata, leaving the driver’s door open.

Kauffman apparently was on his back in the northbound lane when Lyon, in his 2005 Chevrolet Corvette, came along and ran over him, Lyons said. Tread marks on Kauffman’s body indicated he was already on the roadway when hit.

Lyon told police he’d been on his way to a nearby convenience store and once there, examined his car for damage, but found none, said the lieutenant.

Police are going over the Corvette for evidence. A broken car piece found at the scene appeared to be from the Chevrolet, said Lyons.

Traffic investigators are watching surveillance videos from area businesses for signs of the two vehicles or the hit‑and‑run. They also are interviewing witnesses, checking Kauffman’s phone and looking into what he and Lyon were doing ahead of the fatality, Lyons said.

It remained unclear Monday why Kauffman left his car in the street and why he was on the ground when he was struck by the passing car.

An autopsy was conducted last week and results are pending.