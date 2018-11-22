Homelessness crisis worsens in Petaluma

The 35 acres of land between the Mary Isaak Center and the Petaluma River may be vacant, but they are not deserted. There are signs of life along the riverbank.

Homeless camps are as prevalent as police Lt. Tim Lyons has ever seen. As he walked through one encampment near the Highway 101 overpass, he spotted a collapsed tent that had been stretched out by large branches to create just enough cover for someone to fit underneath. Moldy area rugs were laid purposefully across the ground. Lumpy garbage bags and trash littered the camp.

Facing the McNear Channel was a toilet frame with evidence beneath it that someone had been here recently.

City officials estimate Petaluma’s unsheltered population is nearly 300, but the police department contends that number is even higher since the agency’s ongoing staffing shortage forced it to shut down the Homeless Outreach Services Team earlier this year.

Zilverio Rivera, one of the two officers in the unit that was moved back to patrol duty full-time, said the 33 camps that they had at one point completely disbanded are almost entirely back in operation just a few months later.

“Unfortunately the homeless issue is one of those challenges that if we’re not gaining ground on it, we’re losing ground on it,” Rivera said. “The homeless population continues to grow.”

At the same time, Petaluma’s principal homeless service provider, the Committee on the Shelterless, is working through growing pains as it actively transitions to a housing-first model that’s not only changed its policies and procedures, but also its perception on the streets.

Within an earshot of COTS’ Mary Isaak Center, hidden behind the tall grass between Hopper Street and the railroad tracks, three friends have turned a desk chair and a small tent into a temporary home. They’re hoping to get off the waiting list for a bed at the facility, where demand spikes in the colder months.

A few blocks away, behind the Lucky store, RVs and campers have become a familiar sight on the eastern end of Payran Street. Connie Papazian, 65, said she has been homeless for nine months, fleeing an abusive ex-husband in Texas.

She’s been staying in the RV with a friend “for just a couple days” after maxing-out her stay at COTS. Her current fiancé is in jail, and she said she can’t work because of an ongoing disability affecting her bladder.

Sleeping in vehicles on public streets is illegal in Petaluma, but the understaffed police department doesn’t have the manpower to actively enforce the ordinance, Lyons said. Motorhomes are popping up more frequently in industrial zones, especially since Santa Rosa has ramped up efforts to shut down its homeless camps, pushing some of its transient population south to Petaluma.

Many of the vehicle owners have been reportedly dumping waste into the nearby storm drains. Criminal activity has significantly increased in this area.

At Cedar Grove Park, another riverside location about a mile away, a small camp has formed near an abandoned house that’s been tagged so many times that the graffiti is more prevalent than its original yellow finish. As smoke billowed from a fire started inside a hollowed out cement porch beside it, three men scattered from the area as Lyons approached. Like every stop on the hazy November morning, all the veteran officer wanted to do was make sure everyone was OK.