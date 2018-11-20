A 40-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping a woman after she attended a concert at the Mystic Theatre in downtown Petaluma last week, authorities said.
Gumerlindo L. Ordonez of Petaluma threatened to kill the 25-year-old woman, Petaluma police said.
She had left the downtown concert venue and called a friend around 10:20 p.m. Nov. 9. The woman told her friend she was lost and asked for help, police said.
Her friend later discovered the woman sitting on a bench near the downtown Starbucks. Ordonez was sitting next to her, police said, and the friend thought he was trying to help her.
The woman then walked with her friend to a nearby business, where she waited for the friend to finish up some work, police said. When the friend later went to check on the woman, she was gone. Surveillance video from the business showed a man leaving with the victim.
At 12:09 a.m., a man called police and said he had just picked up the woman, who was fleeing from Ordonez, police said. The woman said Ordonez had her in the back of his car and threatened to kill her.
Ordonez later was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping, burglary and threats, police said.