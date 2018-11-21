Petaluma’s Big Easy temporarily shuttered for permit violations

The unique orientation of a popular downtown Petaluma live music venue recently resulted in a temporary shutdown as the owners comply with permit changes being mandated by city and county agencies.

The Big Easy, an underground restaurant and popular music spot on American Alley, was given a cease and desist letter by the Sonoma County Department of Health Services for operating without a permit following an inspection on Oct. 30.

The venue was previously covered under a multiple-location permit with its sister location, the Speakeasy, a tapas restaurant a short walk away in Putnam Plaza, said owner Amber Driscoll. The Big Easy provides food from the restaurant’s kitchen across the courtyard, and sells beer and wine at a small bar in the back of the room.

However, the health department three years ago made structural changes that discontinued the multi-location practice. Instead, permits are now based on total square feet for locales that have multiple facilities like a restaurant with an adjacent bar, said Christine Sosko, Director of Sonoma County Environmental Health and Safety.

“All facilities were notified of the change in the structure for our fees,” she said. “All facilities were notified that the multiple use was going to be eliminated and the new system would be based on square footage.”

During an annual inspection by the Petaluma Fire Department, which also uncovered structural and electrical issues that needed to be addressed, officials found food storage and prep work being done beyond the scope of what the Big Easy’s license permitted. Petaluma Fire Marshal Jessica Power said it was “significant” enough to warrant contacting with other agencies.

To the city, the venue was registered as “a banquet hall or dining room,” said Joe Garcia, Petaluma’s code enforcement officer. But health officials determined management was using the space for enough food storage and enough food prep to qualify as a “food facility,” triggering a closure that’s forced Driscoll to submit new architectural plans, and get approval from the building, planning, fire and health departments before the venue can open its doors again.

“It’s hurt our business quite a bit,” Driscoll said. “We’ve had to cut back on staff significantly, so that’s been difficult during the winter when people need work more than the summertime. This has affected quite a few people.”

As of Tuesday, Driscoll was awaiting approval from the city’s building division, and hopes the venue can open in early December to avoid additional cancellations of private events and concerts that usually occur six nights a week.

Sosko said the health department notified licensees of the structural change, although Driscoll contends “that’s not true,” which is why the Big Easy continued operating under the status quo without seeking a separate permit.

She said management hasn’t done anything wrong, and the agency “dropped the ball” since they had used the total footage in their Speakeasy health permit.

In four years, the health department never conducted an inspection of the Big Easy, Sosko said.

“It’s tricky,” Sosko said. “You’ve got two facilities with a similar name and same owners and you’ve got one facility located across an alley from another one.”

Driscoll was adamant that the situation is not a battle between two sides, and that the process with the department has been amicable in the aftermath of the closure.