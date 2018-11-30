To donate to the Phoenix Theater’s GoFundMe campaign, click here .

In a time of need, as the Phoenix Theater undergoes major repairs that will cost hundreds of thousands of dollars, generations of music lovers have opened their wallets en masse to aid one of Petaluma’s most iconic buildings.

The 113-year-old concert hall, which has risen from the ashes of two separate fires, was instructed by the Petaluma Fire Department to install a sprinkler system by March 31 to avoid fines and a potential closure. At the same time, management also acknowledged it could no longer put off construction of a new roof.

As a result, the nonprofit theater was facing expenditures totaling more than $250,000. To raise the necessary funds, the board commissioned a GoFundMe campaign earlier this month that has since gone viral, amassing more than $28,000 in small donations. Additionally, large contributions from a handful of individual donors has helped the Phoenix raise nearly $200,000 in a matter of weeks.

“We’re extremely blessed,” said longtime general manager Tom Gaffey. “It can hurt people (to skirt safety measures). We need to be cautious. We have a downtown that’s been operating a long time without too much disruption or fire tragedy in some time.

“Although, I will say I do remember when I was a kid and we watched a few fires burn,” he said with a laugh.

Following what Gaffey described as a “hard-handed” fire inspection on Jan. 4, 2017, in the aftermath of the deadly Ghost Ship warehouse fire that killed 36 people, PFD officials red-flagged numerous items related to guard rails, exit access and trip hazards, resulting in a temporary shutdown.

After addressing those concerns, now two relatively clean inspections later, complying with the city’s downtown sprinkler ordinance and installing a new roof before it compromised the building have become the focus.

“It’s something that we really want to make happen, and we work with our downtown community,” said Petaluma Fire Marshal Jessica Power. “We obviously don’t want it to become an enforcement issue. We want our buildings to be safer.”

Gaffey said they have already commissioned the roof project, which will cost approximately $90,000.

The price tag for the sprinklers is around $185,000. Anything left over from the fundraising efforts will be used for other building improvements, management said.

Before the crowdfunding campaign went live, the nonprofit had secured $50,000 from Lagunitas, $50,000 from Petaluma Market, and $40,000 from a private donor that works at Apple, said Phoenix board member Jim Agius. A single donor has also pledged a match of the donations received through GoFundMe.

Thanks to the overwhelming response, Agius is confident they’ll be able to meet the Nov. 30 deadline for submitting construction plans to the city, as well as the mandated completion date in March.

“It’s very nice to see people who used that building in the ’80s all the way to people that use it now,” he said. “Not only has it been a music venue, but it’s been a pivotal force in people’s lives.”

