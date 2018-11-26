A San Joaquin County man died Saturday morning after losing control of his go-kart during a competition at the Sonoma Raceway.
The driver was on the eighth turn of the venue’s 12-turn course when his kart spun and flipped over, causing significant injuries to him, raceway spokeswoman Diana Brennan said.
On-site paramedics performed life-saving measures on the man, who was transported by ambulance to Napa’s Queen of the Valley Hospital where he was pronounced dead, Brennan said.
She declined to release the man’s name, only identifying him as a 65-year-old Manteca resident.
Saturday’s race was hosted by the Northern California Karters, a go-kart racing club that rented the venue, Brennan said.