The future of local tourism? Wine, craft beer, maybe even cannabis

The bureau’s budget pressures aren’t going away. Are you looking at outside-the-box ideas?

A: We are looking at alternative sources of funding. There are corporate types of partnerships. I think the Sonoma County brand would be attractive to other partnerships — like a credit card. It would be something that matches the brand and the DNA of Sonoma County. We are thinking about loyalty programs that can drive dollars to the way people purchase products. There are marketing partnerships we can offer through our own programs as an internal way to raise funds. But I really want to look outside of our own organization.

Q: Sonoma County has had a spate of hotel openings after the post-recession lull, even making up for the rooms lost during the wildfires. Do we still need more hotels?

There is room for more of the right hotels. We could use more large hotels with more meeting space. I’m not seeing a lot of those built. It’s more smaller boutique hotels. We need to be very intentional about the types of hotels that come into our destination. That’s based on who we want to be. I think we need to look at who we want to be and the type of traveler we want to attract here.

Q: Sonoma County has about 7.5 million annual visitors and about 10 percent of those are estimated to be foreign travelers. What opportunities are there in the international market?

We are more focused than ever on that group — international — and the travel agent group. A lot of our travelers when they visit, they visit a lot of places while they are in the United States, which is very common. It’s great having San Francisco as an international gateway. So they will come in there spend a couple nights there, and they will come up here for a few days. They then go to Yellowstone and down to Las Vegas. It’s kind of a Western loop that a lot of people do. We just need to be sure we are in the travel planning and the itinerary plans.

Q: What foreign citizens are especially ripe targets for Sonoma County?

Australia. Wine lovers are wine lovers. They travel for their passion. Australians are great because of their love of wine and because of their zest for adventure. They are fun people. They have no fear of getting in a car and driving around. They are explorers. The same with the Germans. The Germans will do that same kind of adventure travel. The French will do some of that, too. The United Kingdom has been a big market for California. They have historically been more city travelers. They aren’t going to get in a car and travel around.

Q: What about the Chinese?

In Nevada, I spent a lot of time in China. The Chinese love Las Vegas. They love Nevada. I just caution about China. I don’t think we are quite ready for China for a number of reasons. They are so brand-centric. There are some brands in Sonoma County that they would be perfectly happy with because they recognized them. But the many times I was in China, they were very proud that they could have a Napa wine. It wasn’t really a brand within the Napa region, but that was really the hallmark if it was a French wine. I say that’s fine, let them go to Napa and some will come over this way.