A report of a man siphoning gas from a parked car in downtown Petaluma led to the man’s arrest after police found he was driving a stolen car, according to Petaluma police.
Officers checked out Friday’s 3:10 a.m. call about the suspicious activity in a parking lot behind Mike’s Bike on Petaluma Boulevard North. They found Justin Garwood, 33, of Petaluma stealing gas from a vehicle, police said.
They also found he carried an undisclosed amount of methamphetamine and burglary tools and was driving a vehicle stolen on Thanksgiving in Santa Rosa.
Officers arrested him on suspicion of possessing a stolen car and having burglary tools and drugs. He was taken to the Sonoma County Jail and the car went back to its owner, police said.