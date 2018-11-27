How you can help Sonoma County nonprofits on Giving Tuesday

After a holiday shopping frenzy bookended by Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Sonoma County nonprofits are asking local residents to shift focus to Giving Tuesday, a global movement to support charitable causes.

In its seventh year, Giving Tuesday is intended to mark the launch of the season for holiday philanthropy, harnessing the power of social media to issue calls for donations, volunteers and resources.

“It’s a really exciting way to give visibility to nonprofit organizations. This is a time when a lot of what people do is focused on buying and retail,” said Elizabeth Clary, executive director of Alchemia, a nonprofit that offers art programs to people with disabilities in Sonoma and Marin counties. “It’s just a really great opportunity to share the love in a different way.”

Alchemia, which is seeking $1,000 for new lighting in its Santa Rosa theater, has taken part in the campaign for two years, Clary said. It’s among a wide swath of local organizations — ranging from environmental groups to nonprofits that serve homeless youth — that are actively seeking donations on Giving Tuesday.

The concept was created by the Belfer Center for Innovation and Social Impact at New York City’s 92nd Street Y, a 144-year-old Jewish cultural institution and community center. Giving Tuesday has gained widespread popularity since its 2012 inception, with nearly 60,000 organizations participating this year in the United States.

Donors are encouraged to snap and share “unselfies,” images accompanied by messages about the causes they support and the reason they’re giving.

The initiative taps into the “huge amount of energy” surrounding generosity, said Cyndi Yoxall, director of development and marketing at the Children’s Museum of Sonoma County.

The Santa Rosa museum is seeking donations to help meet a $40,000 matching challenge, with funds used to support memberships for low- income families, scholarship costs for field trips for underserved schools and other programs, she said.

“It benefits the museum but also benefits broader giving in the community and the culture of philanthropy in Sonoma County,” she said of the initiative.

On The Move, the nonprofit behind Santa Rosa’s Voices Youth Center and other Napa and Sonoma county initiatives, is aiming to raise $10,000 to provide homeless foster youth in Sonoma County with temporary shelter, food and cookware, clothing and baby supplies during the coldest months.

The Council on Aging is taking part in Giving Tuesday to help fund its portfolio of programs, including Meals on Wheels, which serves 2,000 seniors a week, said Lauren Schwing, director of development.

“Seniors are forgotten,” Schwing said. “I can tell from personal experience that so many live in subpar conditions. ... Caring for people in your community that otherwise don’t get care is just part of being a part of the community.”

Giving Tuesday also gives nonprofits a way to reach new supporters, said Caitlin Quinn, the communication coordinator for Verity, a nonprofit social justice organization and victim’s advocacy group. All donations make a difference, she said.

“A lot of people think $5 won’t do anything, but $5 is a whole day on a bus for a survivor who’s going to a job interview or dropping off a kid at daycare,” said Quinn, whose organization has participated for several years.

To access a list of other Sonoma County organizations taking part in Giving Tuesday, visit givingtuesday.org.