It started as a hail Mary. Businesses were hurting after the 2017 wildfires created economic uncertainty around the county. Lorraine Barber of Barber Cellars saw an opportunity to bring the community together and help area food purveyors launch their holiday wares. The inaugural Holiday Food and Fun Fair was held at the Hotel Petaluma last year, a free event where food vendors could offer samples as well as sell products in a cheerful setting. Organizers made it a fundraiser by collecting donations for fire relief funds. What began as a simple plan to get business back in line bloomed into a bigger event that will now help launch the holiday season. The second-annual Holiday Food and Fun Fair took place on Nov. 19, again packing the ballroom at the Hotel Petaluma. See more photos from the night at petaluma360.com.

Argus-courier staff