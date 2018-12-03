(1 of ) The Christmas spirit was bright at the second-annual Petaluma Holiday Food and Fun Fair at the Hotel Petaluma. (HOUSTON PORTER/FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER)
(2 of ) The second-annual Petaluma Food and Fun Fair at the Hotel Petaluma. (HOUSTON PORTER/FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER)
(3 of ) Barber Cellars was the driving force behind the Holiday Food and Fun Fair, which was launched to help businesses struggling after last year's fires. (HOUSTON PORTER/FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER)
(4 of ) La La's Farmstand had preserves on parade at the second-annual Petaluma Holiday Food and Fun Fair at the Hotel Petaluma. (HOUSTON PORTER/FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER)
(5 of ) The free event drew a large crowd to the second-annual Petaluma Holiday Food and Fun Fair at the Hotel Petaluma. (HOUSTON PORTER/FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER)
(6 of ) From peanut butter to zinfandel cream filling from Bert's Desserts at the second-annual Petaluma Food and Fun Fair at the Hotel Petaluma. (HOUSTON PORTER/FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER)
(7 of ) Face painting kept the kids engaged at the second-annual Petaluma Holiday Food and Fun Fair at the Hotel Petaluma. (HOUSTON PORTER/FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER)
(8 of ) The Sonoma Spice Queen at the second-annual Petaluma Holiday Food and Fun Fair at the Hotel Petaluma. (HOUSTON PORTER/FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER)
(9 of ) Mariposa Ice Creamery served up seasonal flavors at the second-annual Petaluma Food and Fun Fair at the Hotel Petaluma. (HOUSTON PORTER/FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER)
(10 of ) Salty bites from the Golden State Pickle Works at the second-annual Petaluma Food and Fun Fair at the Hotel Petaluma. (HOUSTON PORTER/FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER)
(11 of ) F.A. Ninos hot sauce is made here in Petaluma. Its Sonoma Mafia gift box gives $5 back to Sonoma County fire relief efforts. (HOUSTON PORTER/FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER)
(12 of ) The second-annual Petaluma Holiday Food and Fun Fair at the Hotel Petaluma. (HOUSTON PORTER/FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER)
(13 of ) The Petaluma Toffee Company offered addicitvely sweet and salty bites at the second-annual Petaluma Holiday Food and Fun Fair at the Hotel Petaluma. (HOUSTON PORTER/FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER)
(14 of ) Breads and sweets from Redbird Bakery. (HOUSTON PORTER/FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER)
(15 of ) Vegan cheeses from Miyoko's at the second-annual Petaluma Holiday Food and Fun Fair at the Hotel Petaluma. (HOUSTON PORTER/FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER)
(16 of ) Stockhome offered a taste of Sweden at the second-annual Petaluma Food and Fun Fair at the Hotel Petaluma. (HOUSTON PORTER/FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER)
(17 of ) Harvest Fair award-winning Simply Strudle came in savory and sweet at the second-annual Petaluma Food and Fun Fair at the Hotel Petaluma. (HOUSTON PORTER/FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER)
(18 of ) The crowds packed the Hotel Petaluma ballroom for the second annual Holiday Food and Fun Fair, organized by Barber Cellars. (HOUSTON PORTER/FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER)