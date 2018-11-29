It's crab feed season, Butcher Crown opens, Good Food finalists and more

Seeking crab feeds

The crab season came quick this year, unlike the past several years, where health concerns delayed getting these cherished crustaceans to our tables. With what appears to be a healthy crab season ahead of us, we expect to see all the normal fundraising crab feeds. If you are involved in any of the local crab feeds, please send your press releases or simply a flier to me so I can include it in our Petaluma Argus-Courier crab feed guide, which should be coming out around the New Year. Email me at houston@avant-larde.com.

Although most local crab feeds occur January through March, two are slated for December, and should not be missed.

Valley Ford Fire Crab Feed

The Valley Ford Volunteer Fire Department will host a crab feed this Sunday, Dec. 2, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 14355 School St., in Valley Ford. While most crab feeds are at night, I really like that this one is during lunch hours, which means you will be home in plenty of time to lounge around, watch some of the American football and really enjoy the crab-induced stupor. As with most feeds, you can expect all-you-can-eat crab alongside pasta, salad and bread. And with Valley Ford’s location, I’d be surprised if this crab isn’t coming straight off the boats in Bodega Bay, which is not the norm for most crab feeds. Tickets will not be sold at the door, so pick yours up either at the Valley Ford Market or through the Facebook page. Adults are $50, children 12 and under are $20.

Cinnabar Theater — Lagunitas Crab Feed

Although we are no longer involved, the “Petaluma Queen of Cuisine,” Laura Sunday, and I created the Cinnabar Theater – Lagunitas Crab Feed a few years back. It offers some of the freshest crab around on Tuesday, Dec. 11, at Lagunitas Brewery, starting at 5:30 p.m. It also includes pasta, salad, bread and dessert. Adult beverages are available for purchase, with all proceeds going to Cinnabar Theater. There will also be a festive raffle and door prizes. Tickets are $55 per person and must be reserved by 4 p.m. on Dec. 8 to guarantee that there is enough crab on hand.

Other foodie event

Brewsters Beer Garden will hold its second Makers Dinner, which means hosting, serving and integrating HenHouse beers into the meal. The plan is to hold these dinners on the first Wednesday of each month, with the HenHouse dinner set for Dec. 5. With very limited seating, you should reserve your spot now by calling Brewsters, 981-8330.

Restaurant revamps

As you may remember, Dillon Beach Resort changed owners this past spring. Mike Goebel of Petaluma’s Brewsters Beer Garden and his partners have been overhauling the resort, including the Dillon Beach Coastal Kitchen restaurant, which was in need of an update both to the décor and the menu. Brewsters’ chef Todd Shoberg is spearheading Coastal Kitchen’s renaissance, and the restaurant’s mantra that “eating is an agricultural art” is well documented in the food photos he has posted to Facebook recently of the fried oyster torpedo sandwich and grilled oysters with Cowgirl Creamery wagon wheel cheese. Inspired by farm and sea, with a goal of highlighting local and seasonal cuisine, the sample menu appears simple and fresh, with items ranging from raw and grilled oysters, roasted veggies and steak tartar to chowder, risotto and rock cod. One of my favorites, Cowgirl Creamery’s Mt. Tam triple crème, provides the cheese in the “Ham and Tam,” which is served with tomato soup. Rumor has it they will be open this weekend, which is where we were planning to be anyways, so hopefully we can stop by and sample the wares.