Petaluma police are investigating a body of a woman found early Wednesday, partially inside a clothes donation box at a north Petaluma gas station.

The body was reported about 6:40 a.m., according to police, bringing Petaluma firefighters, then several police officers and detectives.

Preliminarily, the death appeared to be an accident, with the person possibly reaching down inside and then getting crushed, said Petaluma Lt. Tim Lyons.

The green box, available for clothes and shoes donations, is in a parking lot between the Valero gas station and the Steel Bear Deli on Old Redwood Highway near North McDowell Boulevard. Officers had much of the area roped off for the investigation but the businesses remained open.

Deli employee Luis Cendejas said an early customer told him about someone at the donation box and he assumed the person was sorting through items, as sometimes occurred. Minutes later, a Red Bull delivery man came into the deli to say there was someone at the box and they weren’t moving, the employee said.

The delivery man called 911, Cendejas said, while he went outside to look, finding the lower half of a person, wearing jeans and boots, dangling from outside the donation box. “I was scared, she was not moving,” he said.

The body was covered during the investigation. The scene was highly visible to passing motorists, who slowed at the sight of numerous police cars, firefighters and yellow police tape around the area. The north Petaluma route connects the east and west sides of town and the businesses are adjacent to Highway 101.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.