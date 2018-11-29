A homeless man is in custody Wednesday, suspected of shoving a drumstick into the eye of man during a fight early Wednesday in downtown Petaluma, according to Petaluma police.
Officers arrived to the 2:33 a.m. fight call in the parking lot of the Bank of America and found a man straddling another man, stabbing the 18‑inch wooden stick into the man’s eye socket, Petaluma police Lt. Tim Lyons said Wednesday.
Officers ordered the man away at gunpoint and arrested Jessie Aaron Chamberlain, 32, on suspicion of mayhem and elder abuse, both felony crimes.
Due to the severity of the injury, the 68‑year‑old victim was taken to Stanford Medical Center by ambulance, with the stick still in place.
Police believe Chamberlain recently came to Petaluma from Colorado.
The unprovoked assault occurred at Washington Street and Petaluma Boulevard, in the heart of downtown.
Chamberlain remained in the Sonoma County Jail Wednesday with bail set at $100,000.