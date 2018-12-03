5 years later: How has Graton casino changed Sonoma County?

“We’re not interested in repeating the same old paradigm where the builders make money and the workers build houses that they can’t live in,” he said.

While meeting its required quarterly payments to the city, county and state, the Graton tribe has also recently made about $2.5 million in charitable contributions to local groups and organizations, including Sonoma State University, the Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified School District and the Rohnert Park Senior Center.

The nonprofit Redwood Empire Food Bank was the recipient of a $280,000 grant this year as well, which CEO David Goodman said helped support the distribution of $1.85 million worth of groceries throughout the community, including a food basket program for Rohnert Park seniors. He called the tribe a “formidable ally” in the battle against food insecurity.

“They have the capacity and ability to effect change in a positive way for people that are in need of food,” said Goodman. “Hunger is at the very foundation for what it takes for everybody to survive and thrive and succeed. We’re grateful that they picked this issue.”

Considering housing, offices

Looking ahead to the next five years, Rabbitt, the county supervisor, said the tribe’s involvement on groundwater sustainability issues will be critical as the region continues its state-mandated efforts to monitor the limited resource. To date, the casino operation has not resulted in declines in the supply and quality of groundwater, city and county officials say.

The tribe could also play a role in helping the county address its long-running housing crisis, Rabbitt said.

“(Graton) quickly became one of the larger employers in the county. I would imagine that we need to look at where the workforce housing is going to be,” Rabbitt said.

Tribal leaders are contemplating building some housing on approximately 35 acres they own in front of the casino. Sarris said they’re also looking to construct their own office building there, perhaps a community center and otherwise have “huge plans” for the remaining 100 or so acres at the casino site, including developing an organic farm.

The tribe may eventually double the number of hotel rooms at the resort, as well. An environmental study on the proposed project was completed in January, but its exact timing and scope are in flux.

“We’ll definitely expand. We just have to think when and how,” Sarris said. “We have a beautiful design here, and I’m very concerned that the way in which we add to this does not mar the aesthetic.”

The city and county, as well as the state’s Department of Transportation, cited in the environmental report a number of concerns tied to the construction and expansion. Given another 200-room, 211,000-square-foot hotel expansion was not part of the original agreement, the city also believes further negotiation would be appropriate for more guaranteed funds should it eventually be built.

“We’re constantly looking at what else can be mitigated on the impacts to residents,” said Jenkins, the city manager. “It’s an ongoing process.”

For Sarris, an author and writing and Native Studies professor at Sonoma State who had never before run a casino, the past five years have proved an ever-evolving learning experience.

“My own prejudices about the casino business have certainly been checked,” he said. “Most people don’t know much about people who gamble and make assumptions. I was one of them. And I learned differently. ... I’m still learning.”