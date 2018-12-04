The Petaluma Educational Foundation online scholarship application portal is now open for all members of the high school graduating class of 2019 attending any of the seven Petaluma area high schools — Petaluma, Casa Grande, St. Vincent, San Antonio, Sonoma Mountain, Carpe Diem, Valley
Oaks High.
PEF manages 66 scholarship funds for donors who provide the Foundation with clear criteria for selecting recipients. In 2018, PEF awarded $224,850 to seniors graduating from
Petaluma high schools, bringing the total to $3,357,235 awarded since 1990.
Students planning to pursue further education at 2-year colleges, 4-year colleges, and vocational training programs are eligible.
Students can apply online at pefinfo.com for a variety of
financial awards funded by donors of PEF. Completed applications are due by Jan. 23.
A scholarship awards reception will be held in April to honor donors and
celebrate scholarship award winners.
“PEF is proud to support engaging young minds and provide access for all students at all levels, across all subject areas, to be the best they can be<” said PEF Executive Director Maureen Highland. “PEF helps these students by elevating their educational opportunities resulting in innovative and creative minds that will lead our community as members of the future workforce.”
For more information on how to make a pledge to the PEF Scholarship or Impact Grant programs or to initiate an endowed fund to provide ongoing support for students attending our
local schools today, tomorrow and in the future, contact Highland, or visit pefinfo.com.