No Petaluma River dredging next year

The once mighty Petaluma River, a former hub for commerce and recreation, was once one of the defining features of the southern Sonoma County landscape and a vital link between Petaluma and the San Pablo Bay.

Now, 15 years removed from the last dredging, an 18-mile tributary many residents have dubbed “the heart of the city” has become a muddy, silt-choked slough, with little relief in sight.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, a federal agency under the Department of Defense, is supposed to dredge the upper Petaluma River every four years, and the mouth where it meets the bay every three years. The flats channel, which begins beneath the Highway 37 overpass east of Novato, was last dredged in 1998.

For more than a decade, elected officials have been subjected to a hamster-wheel cycle of request, write, lobby and hope, anxiously awaiting word from the USACE that the Petaluma River would make the cut for a federally-funded cleanup.

For now, that wheel will continue to spin.

In the Corps of Engineers’ 2019 work plan, announced Thanksgiving week, the Petaluma River did not get approved for dredging, dealing another major blow that could impact flood control measures and compound revenue losses already being felt by the local economy.

Congressman Jared Huffman, D-San Rafael, who described the project as “the highest priority in my district,” said he was furious when he found out Petaluma was, once again, left off the list.

“We got all the right assurances, we did all the right things,” he said. “We have been setting this up for several years. We were led to believe we were in position to get funding. To once again be bypassed, to me, is unjustifiable and unacceptable.”

Local officials were feeling optimistic after the USACE invested $600,000 over the past year to study the project, preliminary measures that hadn’t been taken since the last dredging, said Jason Beatty, assistant director of Petaluma’s Public Works and Utilities Department.

The agency commissioned a hydrographic survey, performed sediment testing, and pursued the necessary permits and construction documents over the course of several months, beginning in December 2017. To prepare for the city’s share of the project, work began at the local deposit site, Schollenberger Park, where materials are off-hauled.

All that was left was funding for the project, which federal officials estimate will cost $10 million.

“They were encouraging,” Beatty said of his ongoing conversations with the USACE’s project managers. “They thought it would get put on the work plan this year.”

USACE spokesperson Jay Kinberger, the San Francisco district navigation program manager, said the decisions are usually made based on the amount of a value a port provides to the national economy, and “which projects yield the biggest bang for the buck.”

Even though small ports like the Petaluma River are allocated a 10 percent share of funding each cycle, it still has to compete with harbors across the country, Kinberger said. On the opposite end of the spectrum are ports like the Oakland Harbor, for example, which represents the third largest anchorage on the West Coast.

“It’s a hard question,” Kinberger said. “What it really boils down to is the Corps’ budgeting process. Essentially we put in a capability statement for all of our projects. Then through the budgeting process, those are racked and stacked and weighed against each other. Ultimately the decision is made built on capability given scarce resources.”