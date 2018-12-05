s
s
Sections
Sections
News Opinion Obits Sports Schools A&E Dining Events Blogs
Subscribe
You've read 3 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
You've read 6 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We hope you've enjoyed reading your 10 free articles this month.
Continue reading with unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We've got a special deal for readers like you!
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Thanks for your interest in award-winning community journalism! To get more of it, why not subscribe?
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Want to keep reading? Take the next step by subscribing today!
Starting at just 99 cents per month, you can keep reading Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app, and support local journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X

Increased collaboration needed to ensure sheriff watchdog’s success, supervisors say

NASHELLY CHAVEZ
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | December 5, 2018, 8:47AM
| Updated 7 hours ago.
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Login

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

LoginSubscribe

Sonoma County supervisors reaffirmed their support for the county’s independent auditor Tuesday, but said mounting tensions between sheriff’s officials and the auditor’s office pointed to needed changes to ensure the future success of the watchdog entity.

Supervisors offered no clear direction on how to resolve the problem, only saying the topic should be discussed at a later date.

The two men leading the opposing offices, outgoing Sonoma County Sheriff Robert Giordano and Jerry Threet, director of the county’s Independent Office of Law Enforcement Review and Outreach, publicly aired their grievances with the auditing process at Tuesday’s meeting, where Threet presented an annual report and proposed changes to the ordinance that established his office.

Their clashing personalities and differing opinions about what’s expected from their respective offices during the auditing process have eroded relationships between the two agencies, said Giordano, who apologized to the outgoing auditor for the tension.

“The most frustrating thing for me was the breakdown in communication and that was the underpinning problem here,” Giordano said at the meeting. “I can’t pull any punches. I’m not saying it was his fault. I’m saying I’m sorry.”

Supervisor Lynda Hopkins said those fundamental differences were obvious from reading the annual report, published by Threet on Nov. 16.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office issued a written response to the report. With new leaders expected to soon take control of each office, it was important that county leaders look for ways to avoid future conflicts and encourage increased collaboration between the two agencies, she said.

Giordano will step down as the county’s top cop at the end of the year, making way for incoming Sheriff Mark Essick. Threet will retire as the county’s first-ever independent auditor, a position created after the fatal shooting of 13-year-old Andy Lopez by a deputy in 2013, as soon as county leaders hire his replacement. Threet said health concerns prompted his decision to leave the auditor post.

“We really need to work on establishing clear priories for the office, clear standards for engagement in terms of what we expect, and have a conversation, hopefully with all of us … to really sit down and makes sure we don’t set the next office up to fail,” Hopkins said.

Among the biggest points of contention between Giordano and Threet was what each expected from the other’s office during the internal investigation and subsequent audit.

Threet argued that, in some cases, deputies weren’t casting a wide enough net when collecting evidence during alleged misconduct complaints, resulting in incomplete investigations. For example, he said, investigators failed to interview all witnesses and deputies accused of wrongdoing, or did not collect third-party evidence that could’ve been relevant in a case, such as phone records.

Giordano said internal affairs investigators aren’t expected to meet Threet’s standards, which more closely resemble that of a criminal case. Instead, investigators only need to review the most compelling evidence to make a finding. More extensive internal affairs investigations would require additional resources that the Ssheriff’s Ooffice does not have, Giordano said.

Threet asked for more money to hire additional staff, as well as greater access to the Ssheriff’s Ooffice files such as dispatch records and body-worn camera footage to more thoroughly complete his audits.

Giordano said the office already has provided Threet an unprecedented level of access to files, and that maintaining the privacy and confidentiality of crime victims and his employees was a priority.

Most Popular Stories
Sampson property outside Petaluma for sale
Sonoma Boys & Girls Club sued over sex abuse case
Petaluma Profile: Shannon Kramer brings gingerbread contest to downtown hotel
Most fire taxes pass election
Out and About in Petaluma: Do stuff, see people, learn things

Supervisor Susan Gorin expressed strong support for the auditor’s office, saying she wanted to expand its funding in the future and calling the board’s decision to not secure more money in the last budget cycle a mistake. Her comment garnered garnered won applause from a few community members in the audience.

Supervisor Shirlee Zane agreed with Threet’s recommendation to boost diversity at the Sheriff’s Office, for example, by hiring more women. However, she faulted Threet for not doing enough to engage the Ssheriff’s Ooffice before presenting his recommendations to the board.

“A better approach to policy is to be creative — with everyone at the table,” she said during the three-hour discussion.

More than 30 residents attended the meeting, and several, including Eric Koenigshofer, addressed the board to express their support for the auditor’s office.

Koenigshofer served on the Community and Local Law Enforcement Task Force, a group formed following the Lopez shooting, and recommended the formation of the auditor’s office. On Tuesday, he urged supervisors to provide additional funding for the auditor’s office and highlighted the importance of Tuesday’s meeting, calling it an important piece of public discourse.

“That in and of itself is a very significant thing, and I thank and commend you for making that possible,” he said.

Most Popular Stories
Sampson property outside Petaluma for sale
Petaluma Profile: Shannon Kramer brings gingerbread contest to downtown hotel
Sonoma Boys & Girls Club sued over sex abuse case
Say ‘cheese’: Dairy labeling debate hits Petaluma
Most fire taxes pass election
Out and About in Petaluma: Do stuff, see people, learn things
Cafe Zazzle still dazzles in Petaluma with unusual menu
Quinn wins Petaluma School Board seat