Have you ever wanted to make friends with a fennec fox? Or buddy up to a bush baby? Then you’ll want to head over to the Petaluma Library on Friday, Dec. 7, at 3:30 p.m.
That’s when Lynette Lyon will showcase her menagerie of exotic animals. She hails from Lyon Ranch in Sonoma, where more than 90 critters are housed, most of which are rescues. The ranch routinely takes camels, colorful birds and other creatures into hospitals and nursing homes to brighten up patients’ days.
Lyon has worked with animals on her family’s ranch her entire life. Professionally, she became an animal trainer at age 18 when she was hired on at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom. She later secured her own state and federal permits to raise and own a slew of wild creatures, including alligator, Geoffroy’s cats, porcupines and coatimundis. These animals serve as ambassadors to teach people about the need for habitat conservation, and are often on display at Safari West.
On Friday, Lyon will bring an eclectus parrot named Scarlett, a fennec fox named chewy, an African serval named Nahndi, a baby alligator named Gator and her bush baby Darwin. The talk lasts for one hour and is free to attend.
The Petaluma Library is located at 100 Fairground Drive.