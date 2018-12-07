Gumdrop rooftops, licorice lattice work and plenty of “snow” made from coconut or powdered sugar can be seen at the Hotel Petaluma. The third-annual Petaluma Gingerbread House Showcase and Competition takes place this weekend.
Any interested gingerbread-house builder was invoted to bring a sweet creation to the hotel. Entries range from full replicas of iconic Petaluma buildings to simple structures messily pieced together by children’s hands. The houses will be on display Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. Awards for the winning designs will be presented on Sunday.
There is no cost to attend and enjoy the hotel festooned for the holidays.