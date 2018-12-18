The third-annual Gingerbread Showcase and Competition took place at the Hotel Petaluma last weekend. More than 40 sturctures, all made from sweet holiday treats, were on display, drawing hundreds of visitors. Prizes were awarded for the best designes by the judges, which included Argus-Courier publisher Emily Charrier and food writer Houston Porter along with local attorney Drea Pierotti and Katherine Wells of Edward Jones.
