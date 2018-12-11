s
s
Sections
Sections
News Opinion Obits Sports Schools A&E Dining Events Blogs
Subscribe
You've read 3 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
You've read 6 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We hope you've enjoyed reading your 10 free articles this month.
Continue reading with unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We've got a special deal for readers like you!
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Thanks for your interest in award-winning community journalism! To get more of it, why not subscribe?
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Want to keep reading? Take the next step by subscribing today!
Starting at just 99 cents per month, you can keep reading Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app, and support local journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X

Sonoma County supervisors consider framework for recovery, resiliency

HANNAH BEAUSANG
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | December 11, 2018, 8:37AM
| Updated 4 hours ago.
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Login

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

LoginSubscribe

Sonoma County supervisors today will weigh in on a wide-ranging blueprint outlining ways the region can recover from the October 2017 wildfires and bolster preparedness for future disasters.

The recovery plan, described as the most comprehensive county effort to date, offers more than 200 proposed actions covering community preparedness, infrastructure, housing, economy, safety net services and natural resources. Developed by the county’s Office of Recovery and Resiliency after public outreach and input from the Board of Supervisors, it creates a framework for collaboration between public, private, and non-governmental sectors.

It also compiles steps taken toward preparedness and recovery, and sets goals for the next five to 10 years, said Michael Gossman, the Office of Recovery and Resiliency director.

Supervisors will consider approving the plan, identifying key projects and creating an ad hoc committee of two supervisors to guide staff in implementing the actions. In April, the board will hear an update on that progress, including funding sources, time frames and metrics for success. Supervisors will receive quarterly progress updates, Gossman said.

“What I am pushing for is that we identify the top 10 items we want to have completed by the first quarter of 2019 … it depends on us not to rest on our laurels,” said Supervisor James Gore, the board’s chairman. “The framework is going to continue to drive change, and that urgency is what our fire survivors and block captains are asking for, and it’s what we supervisors have been pushing for.”

County staff presented a draft plan to supervisors in September and worked with department leaders and block captains to parse out 10 priority projects, which include a more comprehensive alert system and working with the community to identify hazards and evacuation routes. County officials were criticized over a failure to adequately alert the public in the 2017 wildfires that burned more thanabout 5,300 homes and killed 24 people in Sonoma County.

Gore said his top priority is bolstering warnings and creating “common operating principles.”

Supervisor Susan Gorin said the creation of a wide-reaching alert system also is at the top of her list.

Other measures include seeking outside funding to help rebuild and retrofit more resilient homes near wildlands and advocating for a more transparent and cohesive insurance system. Better brush management also is a key priority, as is working with private utilities to safeguard equipment from disasters.

“I have confidence that this framework will allow us to move and grow,” Gorin said.

Funding hasn’t been identified for all the measures, but Gore pointed to federal, state and local sources. Some actions, such as installing fire detection cameras, creating a new emergency management division and testing sirens, already have been funded and startedput into motion.

Gossman said the plan will help advocate for statewide changes to alert systems and insurance reform, as well as serve as a mechanism for seeking outside dollars.

Gwen Bargetzi, a block captain in Fountaingrove whose Repton Way home was destroyed in the fire, helped choose key priorities. She pushed for the development of an early warning system and creating evacuation plans, she said.

As she hopes to rebuild her own home, Bargetzi said the county’s steps to rebuild the larger community are encouraging.

“This (effort) is good,” she said. “You get the most bang for the buck — it hits on the most important aspects learned from the fire.”

Most Popular Stories
Dillon Beach Coastal Kitchen is a salty breath of fresh air
No Petaluma River dredging next year
Petaluma nurses contract talks stall
Sea lion found dead with gunshot wounds at Point Reyes beach
Petaluma contractor convicted of stealing from elderly clients

Most Popular Stories
Petaluma nurses contract talks stall
Sea lion found dead with gunshot wounds at Point Reyes beach
Dillon Beach Coastal Kitchen is a salty breath of fresh air
No Petaluma River dredging next year
Secret Santa program goes digital: a new way to adopt families in Sonoma County
Sonoma County supervisors consider framework for recovery, resiliency
New details in Petaluma’s bathtub art project
Man arrested in string of Petaluma burglaries