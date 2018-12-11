Cinnabar School honored several students, teachers and staff at its monthly awards assembly last Friday morning. The monthly assembly is a new program instituted by Principal Sandy Doyle.
Second-grade teacher Anne Vonder Kuhlen was chosen Teacher of the Month. Instructional Assistant Andrea Beach was also honored.
One or two students from each class received Life Skill awards for their exception display of the month’s attribute — curiosity.
Members of Cinnabar’s football and volleyball teams were recognized and received certificates.
Cinnabar also has a daily running program. Students run on the school track, earning laps toward their marathon goal. Three students were recognized for having run more than a marathon (26.2 miles).
The assembly include a special presentation by a group of eighth-grade students.