s
s
Sections
Sections
News Opinion Obits Sports Schools A&E Dining Events Blogs
Subscribe
You've read 3 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
You've read 6 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We hope you've enjoyed reading your 10 free articles this month.
Continue reading with unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We've got a special deal for readers like you!
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Thanks for your interest in award-winning community journalism! To get more of it, why not subscribe?
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Want to keep reading? Take the next step by subscribing today!
Starting at just 99 cents per month, you can keep reading Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app, and support local journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X

Ban on abalone fishing could last until at least 2021

MARY CALLAHAN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | December 12, 2018, 9:13AM
| Updated 2 hours ago.
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Login

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

LoginSubscribe

California fish and game commissioners are poised to decide today on a proposal that would extend the closure on recreational abalone fishing another two years to give the ailing species more time to recover from a near-total collapse on the North Coast.

The vote would extend until April 2021 an existing closure approved a year ago in the wake of a sharp, multi-year decline in the popular fishery, with no signs of a rebound, a key state official said Tuesday.

“There’s no positive news,” said Sonke Mastrup, environmental program manager for the Department of Fish and Wildlife and the lead expert on abalone matters. “We’re still seeing starving abalone this last season during the surveys. We’re still seeing fresh empty shells.”

The likely extension of the closure has been expected but is nonetheless a painful reminder of the uncertain future of a cherished tradition that brings friends and family together and is often passed down from one generation to the next. It could be years before abalone hunting on the level seen in recent decades along the Sonoma and Mendocino coasts, the prime destination, is allowed again, Mastrup said.

“Frankly, the open access fishery that you’ve seen? We won’t see that fishery probably for a couple of decades,” Mastrup said.

The jeopardy is clear enough within the avid group of abalone hunters that the proposed extension on fishing isn’t drawing much opposition.

In fact, one leading voice for the divers said Tuesday he would have supported a longer suspension of the harvest.

“Nobody’s opposing the closure,” said Josh Russo, president of the Watermen’s Alliance, which represents diving organizations up and down the state.

“I would have gone for five years.”

Commercial fishing for abalone has been banned since 1997. The recreational fishery for red abalone was the only one left when a wave of environmental stressors began exacting its toll about five years ago.

That included a disease that knocked out seastars, a key predator to purple urchins, which are voracious competitors with abalone.After their numbers exploded, the kelp forests on which both species depend were stripped clean across vast swaths of the coast.

The Warm Blob, a persistent band of unusually warm water along the West Coast, also did damage to abalone and its habitat. State surveys showed a population that was diminished and starving.

Now, some divers say they have seen revived kelp beds and abalone while spearfishing or exploring the water.

But those spots are isolated, Mastrup said. Efforts to curb urchin numbers have helped, with volunteers and commercial harvesters collecting 57 tons along the Sonoma and Mendocino coasts.

State commissioners are poised to give another boost to those efforts today, increasing harvest limits on purple urchins.

But “there are still a lot of urchins,” Mastrup said. “They’re making a dent, but up to this point, we’re not sure it’s enough to make a bit of difference.”

The resulting ban on abalone hunting leaves Sebastopol resident David Lose, an avid diver for 45 years, wondering if he’ll ever get to dive for abalone again.

“At 73 years old, and it’s closed for three years, what’s my chances? I used to be able to dive to 45, 50 feet,” Lose said.

“I’m currently doing, you know, 10 to 15 feet. Without going back in the ocean and staying on top of my diving. ...”

Most Popular Stories
Dillon Beach Coastal Kitchen is a salty breath of fresh air
No Petaluma River dredging next year
The most expensive homes sold in Sonoma County in 2018
Classic 1880 farmhouse on the market in Petaluma for $775,000
Petaluma nurses contract talks stall

It’s also a hardship for coastal economies in Sonoma and Mendocino counties, where the bulk of the state’s 25,000 permitted abalone hunters fished each year.

Estimates based on surveys of abalone hunters put the worst- case economic hit at $26.7 million a year in direct, indirect and induced losses, according to an economic statement prepared for the state Fish and Game Commission meeting in Oceanside.

The state also would lose more than $1 million in projected revenue from abalone card sales over the two-year period.

Tom Stone, owner of Sonoma Coast Divers in Rohnert Park, which offers equipment sales and rentals and diving classes, said it’s been a struggle to absorb the impact of the abalone closure, which accounted for more than a third of his business.

“Once the seastars come back and begin eating the urchins and kelp can take hold we can get our kelp forest back,” Stone said.

“Then I’m hoping we can again have a healthy environment again. But I don’t think anyone knows.”

Most Popular Stories
The most expensive homes sold in Sonoma County in 2018
Classic 1880 farmhouse on the market in Petaluma for $775,000
No Petaluma River dredging next year
Ban on abalone fishing could last until at least 2021
County starts over with sale of Chanate complex
Dillon Beach Coastal Kitchen is a salty breath of fresh air
County restricts cannabis operations near bike, pedestrian trails
Petaluma nurses contract talks stall