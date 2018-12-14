s
s
Sections
Sections
News Opinion Obits Sports Schools A&E Dining Events Blogs
Subscribe
You've read 3 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
You've read 6 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We hope you've enjoyed reading your 10 free articles this month.
Continue reading with unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We've got a special deal for readers like you!
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Thanks for your interest in award-winning community journalism! To get more of it, why not subscribe?
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Want to keep reading? Take the next step by subscribing today!
Starting at just 99 cents per month, you can keep reading Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app, and support local journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X

Sonoma County explores fees for thousands of well users

HANNAH BEAUSANG
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | December 14, 2018, 8:55AM
| Updated 1 hour ago.
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Login

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

LoginSubscribe

Thousands of Sonoma County residents who rely on groundwater will likely see new fees on their property tax bill next fall, helping pay for a legally required groundwater regulatory plan.

Local agencies governing groundwater resources were created in 2017 following the passage of a landmark California law intended to safeguard the previously unregulated water supply. Those new agencies in the Santa Rosa Plain, the Sonoma Valley and the Petaluma Valley were given until 2022 to craft plans that take stock of the amount of groundwater in each basin and establish measures ensuring sustainability for the next 20 years.

The agencies have each received $1 million in state grant funding, but officials say more money is needed to complete the framework. The groundwater agency in the Santa Rosa Plain has opted to levy fees on users to bridge its $1 million gap, while the Petaluma Valley and Sonoma Valley agencies will pay their own respective costs, said Ann DuBay, a Sonoma County Water Agency spokeswoman.

The board of directors of the Santa Rosa Plain agency Thursday held a study session Thursday to hone in on fees and ways to create a program to register wells in the basin. It covers 78,720 acres from Rohnert Park and Cotati north to Windsor, including Santa Rosa and the east edge of Sebastopol.

Potential fees, which vary by type of use, would be levied on cities, water districts, farmers, businesses and residents with wells over the course of three years. About 13,000 parcels could be impacted by new fees, DuBay said.

Opportunities for grant money have been exhausted, and the agency chose not to pursue a parcel tax measure, leaving fees as the most viable funding option, DuBay said.

“There was a widespread desire to try to spread the costs as widely as possible and not have the (fee) impacts be significantly large,” said Jay Jasperse, chief engineer and groundwater manager for the Sonoma County Water Agency.

Under the proposed structure, a rural residential user could expect to pay between $8 and $11 annually. The owners of a 1 0-acre vineyard could pay between $97 and $130 a year, while fees could range from $975 to $1,300 annually for a 100-acre vineyard.

Cities, towns and golf courses could pay $16 to $22 an acre-foot of water, or about 326,000 gallons. For Santa Rosa, those fees could to be $25,945 and $34,594 a year.

Those fees, which are expected to be refined and approved by April, are calculated based on estimated and actual usage, Jasperse said. Final recommended fees likely will fall in the middle of the ranges presented Thursday, he said.

The agency also is developing a system for registering wells, with guidelines expected to be approved by April, Jasperse said. It will hold public meetings and conduct outreach about the proposed fees and well registration system, DuBay said.

Chairwoman Lynda Hopkins, a Sonoma County supervisor, asked for more outreach to small farmers.

“We still have some details to work out when it comes to charging fees,” said Hopkins, an organic farmer. “I certainly have interest in the county of Sonoma helping to create a financial hardship fund for any farmers who may by unduly impacted by the impact fees … what I’m excited to pursue is how can we make sure we fund this agency but not put small farms out of business.”

Most Popular Stories
No tips, just living wage at Pearl
Petaluma’s Past: past picketing proved problematic
Holiday Roundup: Holiday stuff to do in Petaluma
Dillon Beach Coastal Kitchen is a salty breath of fresh air
Night on Petaluma street highlights homelessness crisis

Once the groundwater management plan is complete, additional fees may be necessary to fund its implementation, Jasperse said.

“Obviously we’re going to continue to be active and opportunistic in pursuing and obtaining grants as they exist, but we anticipate a second fee study will be needed,” he said.

Most Popular Stories
No tips, just living wage at Pearl
Dillon Beach Coastal Kitchen is a salty breath of fresh air
Petaluma’s Past: past picketing proved problematic
Petaluma mismanaged water lab tests, whistleblower claims
Deal for Petaluma hospital in place
Downtown Petaluma business receives email bomb threat demanding Bitcoin
Meteor shower to light up the sky: What you need to know
Night on Petaluma street highlights homelessness crisis