Sonoma County poised to weigh in on lawsuit in Andy Lopez’s death

For the second week in a row, the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to hold a discussion behind closed doors about the highest profile civil rights lawsuit lodged against the county, one brought by the family of Andy Lopez, the Santa Rosa teen shot and killed by a sheriff’s deputy in 2013.

The lawsuit, which has been winding its way through the federal court system for five years, alleges Lopez’s death resulted from a violation of constitutional limits on police authority, naming both the county and then-deputy Erik Gelhaus, now a sergeant, as defendants.

County officials have declined to say what they plan to discuss in the closed-session meeting on Tuesday. A board discussion about the Lopez family’s lawsuit was postponed from last week.

The meeting comes more than five months after the county lost its last battle to stave off a trial when the U.S. Supreme Court declined to review the county’s petition to give Gelhaus immunity from civil liability in the fatal shooting. That decision paved the way for a jury trial scheduled for July.

Board Chairman James Gore, who helps set the supervisors’ meeting agenda, insisted that even he was not fully briefed by the County Counsel’s Office on the purpose of Tuesday’s meeting.

“My sincere hope is that we’re in a position to do the right thing,” Gore said in a text message. “ I will make sure I provide comment when we come out of closed session and can talk more when I know more.”

As with most civil rights lawsuits alleging government misconduct, settlement talks have occurred between the two sides.

The amount of money at stake if the case is settled or decided in favor of Lopez’s parents is likely to be in the millions. This year alone, Sonoma County has paid $3.6 million to settle two civil rights lawsuits filed against the Sheriff’s Office.

Arnoldo Casillas, the attorney representing Lopez’s parents, Sujey Cruz and Rodrigo Lopez, won a previous jury verdict in a similar Los Angeles case — the boy was paralyzed in a shooting by law enforcement — that awarded his clients $24 million. The city appealed and a judge reduced the amount to $15 million.

Casillas did not respond to multiple interview requests last week.

Gelhaus, who was cleared of criminal wrongdoing in 2014 by District Attorney Jill Ravitch’s office, said he mistook the 13-year-old boy’s pellet gun for an assault rifle when he opened fire in the southwest Santa Rosa neighborhood.

The shooting became a flashpoint for police-community relations, sparking sustained protests and public debate about law enforcement practices. As a result, both the county and Santa Rosa created independent oversight programs for internal investigations into police shootings, use of force and complaints.

Sheriff’s officials, who have chafed under some of that independent oversight, have remained tight-lipped about the Lopez case, one of a number of lawsuits alleging misconduct in the county’s largest law enforcement agency.

Sgt. Spencer Crum, a Sheriff’s Office spokesman, declined to discuss the status of the Lopez family lawsuit and said he didn’t know what would be discussed at Tuesday’s closed-session meeting.

Supervisor Shirlee Zane declined to comment on whether the two sides were proceeding to trial or had reached a settlement.

“I can’t talk about it because it’s a legal negotiation,” she said Friday.