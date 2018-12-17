s
s
Sections
Sections
News Opinion Obits Sports Schools A&E Dining Events Blogs
Subscribe
You've read 3 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
You've read 6 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We hope you've enjoyed reading your 10 free articles this month.
Continue reading with unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We've got a special deal for readers like you!
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Thanks for your interest in award-winning community journalism! To get more of it, why not subscribe?
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Want to keep reading? Take the next step by subscribing today!
Starting at just 99 cents per month, you can keep reading Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app, and support local journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X

Top cannabis awards announced during final day of Emerald Cup

ALEXANDRIA BORDAS
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | December 17, 2018, 8:49AM
| Updated 5 hours ago.
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Login

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

LoginSubscribe

Wisps of marijuana smoke lingered in the air, backlit by orange, red and yellow lights that decorated the cavernous indoor main stage at the Emerald Cup, where awards were handed out Sunday afternoon to fan favorites and top scorers.

Hundreds of people filled the rows of seats at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds. Escaping the rain, they quietly but eagerly awaited to hear the winners.

In the licensed sun-grown category, meaning marijuana grown outdoors, Tar Hill of Mendocino County and Rebel Grown of Humboldt were runners-up to Humboldt’s Ridgeline Farms, which nabbed first place for its Green Lantern strain.

In the topical category, Newell’s Botanical won first place for its deep-skin, penetrating roll-on topical oil. Co-founder Chelsea Dudgeon, a Santa Rosa High School graduate, was in tears after being awarded the top prize.

“I do not know how we even survived this last year as a small family business. But now we are here as winners, and it is beyond humbling,” Dudgeon said while composing herself for photos.

Dudgeon, along with partner Newell Taylor, started the business in 2016. Together they create natural and organic skin, body and hair products infused with different levels of THC.

The words ‘love’ and ‘community’ were repeated dozens of times throughout the awards ceremony, as attendees cheered and cried alongside the winners.

Country music legend Willie Nelson also was honored at the event for his longtime cannabis activism. Nelson, who founded a recreational cannabis company named Willie’s Reserve, thanked attendees and growers for “their continued commitment for the sacred plant.”

During the social justice portion of the event, where Emerald Cup founder and organizer Tim Blake asked everyone to take a moment of silence, he told a story of the importance of showing gratitude for the cannabis plant.

He also mentioned the growing movement to support all those jailed on cannabis-related convictions.

“Find someone who is suffering in prison for their passion and commitment to cannabis and write them a letter,” Blake said. “We will eventually need to help them transition back into the world.”

Local regenerative cannabis and organic food farms from Mendocino County also were acknowledged for their focus on sustainable farming methods and for their work in building community.

Patricia Vargas of Sun Roots Farms said being recognized for their multifaceted business model of farming and community is overwhelming but inspiring. Vargas feels that the responsibility of their farm is to set an example and raise the bar for all those looking to work with the land, not against it, she said.

“I am moved by Mother Earth herself to do this work and was taught by my family to farm,” said Vargas, 30.

Blaire and Daniel Auclair of Radicle Herbs said they both were called to work on a farm from early on in their lives. Today they love being part of a community to share that passion with, Blaire said.

“I fell in love with the land when I first started toiling in it and getting my hands dirty,” Blaire said. “I can’t imagine doing anything else.”

The 2018 Emerald Cup’s top three winners by category are listed below, with the company name, followed by the product name.

Licensed sun-grown:

1. Ridgeline Farms - Green Lantern

2. Rebel Grown - Double OG Chem #15

Most Popular Stories
Man suspected of running over ex-girlfriend, man arrested after crash, chase in Petaluma
Voter turnout reveals Petaluma’s east-west divide
Steep learning curve for Petaluma school board
Dillon Beach Coastal Kitchen is a salty breath of fresh air
Sonoma County group seeks $12 million in state money to curb homelessness

3. Tar Hill – Cherimoya

Licensed mixed light:

1. Tar Hill – Pink Lemonade

2. Josh D. – OG Kush Story

3. DEVI – Peanut Butter Breath

Personal sun-grown:

1. JD Lee – Chili Verde

2. Paula Hudgins – Wedding Cake

3. Cory Rodgers – Cherry Punch 15

Edibles:

1. Utopia – Raspberry Macarons

2. SolDaze – Tropical Mango Bites

3. Budlette Confections – Mellows Black Sesame

Tinctures:

1. Alchemy Jane – Create THC Tincture

2. OM Edibles – Nighttime Elixer

3. Humboldt Apothecary – Love Potion No. 7

Topicals:

1. Newell’s Botanicals – Deep Skin Penetrating Roll-on

2. OM – Lavender Bath Salts

3. CAD – Mimosa

Distillate:

1. Herer Group – The Original Jack Herer

2. Gold Drop/Lemon Tree/Blue River – Lemon Tree

3. Gold Drop/Bon Vivant/Blue River – Blueberry Muffin

CO2:

1. Peak – Huckleberry Zkittlez Amber

2. WildSeed – Candyland

3. Big Sur Extracts – Cloud Drop

Diamonds:

1. The Humboldt Cure – The Humboldt Cure Blend Diamonds

2. WildSeed, LLC - White Recluse Diamonds

3. NUG - White Buffalo OG Live Resin Diamonds

Live resin carts:

1. Fieldz Extracts - Zkittlez Sauce Pen

2. Friendly Farms - Forbidden Fruit

3. Fiddler’s Green - Rogue OG Kush

Rosin:

1. GDP Genetics – Super Glue

2. Fieldz - Zkittles Premium Rosin

3. Field Extracts - Papaya Premium Rosin

Sauce:

1. Humboldt Terp Council - Zkittlez Cake

2. Raw Garden – Zookies

3. Summit Boys - Sundae Driver

Shatter Batter:

1. Suprize Suprize – Cherry Tangerine

2. Suprize Suprize – Royal Kush BX1 “Badder”

3. Suprize Suprize – Holy Nana Crack Batter

Solventless:

1. Frosty – Papaya 120u

2. Tar Hill and Frosty – Tar Hill Pink Lemonade

3. Papa’s Select, in collaboration with Select Solventless grown by Emerald Queen Farms – GMO 1st Pull 120u Water Hash

All CBDs:

Co2/Distillate:

Gold Drop – Lemon Penny

Edibles:

1. Somatik – Goji Berry

2. OM Edibles – CBD Gummi Melange

3. Space Gems – VITA Gems

Tinctures:

1. Humboldt Apothecary – Relax

2. Fiddler’s Green – ACDC Rogue Tincture

3. Humboldt Harvest – 13:1 CBD Terpene Rich

Topical:

Om Edibles – Rose Geranium Bath Salt

Flower:

1. Molecular Farms – Blueberry Banana Bread

2. Molecular Farms – Dr. Fizz

3. Molecular Farms – Garlic Jam

Concentrate:

1. Sublime – Sleep

2. Sublime – High-C

3. WildSeed, LLC – Heritage OG - CBD

Most Popular Stories
Steep learning curve for Petaluma school board
Man suspected of running over ex-girlfriend, man arrested after crash, chase in Petaluma
Dillon Beach Coastal Kitchen is a salty breath of fresh air
Voter turnout reveals Petaluma’s east-west divide
Sonoma County group seeks $12 million in state money to curb homelessness
Top cannabis awards announced during final day of Emerald Cup
The Buzz: Petaluma photographer serving aboard Navy USS Stockdale
Sonoma County poised to weigh in on lawsuit in Andy Lopez’s death