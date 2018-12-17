Flooding of low-lying areas along the Russian River estuary is expected today, a Sonoma County Water Agency official said.
The estuary was closed Friday due to severe weekend rains, said Ann DuBay, the agency’s spokeswoman. A barrier beach was formed that day after large swells rocked the shoreline, and by Sunday water levels rose more than a foot in five hours, DuBay said.
Flooding of docks, boathouses and the Jenner Visitor Center happened at around 9 feet. The water agency said surface water elevations in the estuary currently are around 10 feet.
DuBay said staff members have been actively monitoring conditions since Friday, but that large waves have made it unsafe to bring heavy equipment onto the beach.
For updates on flood levels, visit www.sonomawater.org.