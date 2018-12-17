The day after police say a King City man assaulted his ex-girlfriend with a knife, he was arrested on suspicion of running her and another man over in a SMART train station parking lot in Petaluma.
Gerardo Hernandez, 24, ran over the two with his 1980s maroon GMC van around 3 p.m. Saturday, Petaluma police said. Witnesses told officers that Hernandez entered the parking lot and appeared to drive directly at the two victims, who were not identified. Their relationship was unclear Sunday.
The van’s speed at the time of the crash was 30 mph, police said.
The two hit by the van were taken to a local hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown, but authorities don’t believe they are life-threatening.
Hernandez, suspected of cutting his ex-girlfriend’s hand with a knife and attempting to strangle her with a purse strap Friday, fled after the crash, leading officers on a 1-mile, 60-second pursuit, police said. He drove through four stop signs, occasionally drifting onto the opposite side of the road. The pursuit ended near the Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurant at the East Washington Place shopping center, after Hernandez smashed into another car, police said.
The suspect then tried to run away on foot but was stopped by police near a Chase bank at the shopping center.
Hernandez was booked into Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of two counts of attempted murder, felony DUI causing injury, assault with a deadly weapon and other charges. His bail was set at $1 million.