Ever since Pete Schnell started planning his newly opened Butcher Crown Roadhouse, he has talked about offering special dinners. Well, now open for roughly a month in the former Nopalito space, at the corner of Bodega Avenue and Eastman Lane, and Pete and his chef are jumping head first into a special menu, which certainly has this foodie hungering for more.
This Sunday, Dec. 23, with seatings from 5 to 8 p.m. by reservation only, Butcher Crown will offer a special three course holiday menu that would make even old Scrooge smile. There may be some final tweaks, but the tentative menu starts with Dungeness and clam chowder, followed by smoked prime rib. The sides could stand on their own, including creamed kale, brown butter sweet potatoes, pomegranate-dolce Brussels sprouts, HenHouse Oyster Stout au jus and house-made horseradish. The two choices for dessert include a bread pudding or a local cheese board.
The price of $49 includes three drinks. A vegetarian option will also be available, with winter greens salad, stuffed delicata squash and bread pudding or a cheese board for dessert, all for $43, including three drinks.
For reservations call 559-3735.