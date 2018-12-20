(1 of ) Roberth and Andrea Sundell, the husband-and-wife team behind Stockhome, brought the Swedish tradition of Julbord to Petaluma this year. HOUSTON PORTER/FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER
(2 of ) The buffet holiday feast to celebrate Julbord at Stockhome was sold out. HOUSTON PORTER/FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER
(3 of ) Cured seafood is a staple of the Christmas buffet during Julbord in Sweden. HOUSTON PORTER/FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER
(4 of ) The sweet ending to an expansive Julbord feast at Stockhome on Dec. 13. HOUSTON PORTER/FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER
(5 of ) Stockhome owner Roberth Sundell puts the final touches on the Christmas Julbord feast on Dec. 13. HOUSTON PORTER/FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER
(6 of ) Stockhome in Petaluma marked the Swedish tradition of Julbord, a Christmas buffet feast, on Dec. 13. HOUSTON PORTER/FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER
(7 of ) Guests lined up for Julbord, a Swedish Christmas feast at Stockhome last weekend. HOUSTON PORTER/FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER
(8 of ) Stockhome in Petaluma marked the Swedish tradition of Julbord, a Christmas buffet feast, on Dec. 13. HOUSTON PORTER/FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER
(9 of ) Hot and cold dishes were served at Stockhome in honor of Julbord on Dec. 13. HOUSTON PORTER/FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER
(10 of ) Even the cheeses were Nordic at Julbord at Stockhome last weekend. HOUSTON PORTER/FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER
(11 of ) Many diners at Julbord at Stockhome were introduced to new flavors, liked pickled herring, that have long been associated with Christmas in Nordic countries. HOUSTON PORTER/FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER
(12 of ) Diners enjoy Julbord at Stockhome. HOUSTON PORTER/FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER