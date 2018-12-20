Rumors abounded this past week concerning two local dining establishments. Instead of contributing to the confusion, I went straight to the source and spoke with both owners, who were not only gracious enough to give me the real deal, but also appreciated the opportunity to set the record straight.

The Drawing Board is not closing its doors permanently, but is instead going to take a short break to remodel and rebrand. Dinner service has always been the biggest challenge at TDB. It seems most people prefer to pop in for a cocktail or two at the bar, either before heading elsewhere for dinner or as one of their stops for drinks while out on the town. Portions of the restaurant were underutilized because most guests wanted to be right in the thick of things, either sitting at the bar or at the big communal table that spans the center of the room.

Founder Rosie Wiggins Antil named her restaurant The Drawing Board because nothing was beyond consideration if her staff or customer preference pointed in a new direction. One of her mantras is “never too proud to pivot.” She recently sold part of the business to bar manager Danielle Peters and together, the owners are exploring a new direction, based on what Petalumans seem to be craving.

The original vision to provide delicious and healthy dishes paired with craft cocktails will not change. The restaurant’s layout and menu will take on more of a tapas lounge-style atmosphere. Danielle will take the lead, although Rosie will still be a presence. Rosie also assures me that the menu’s soul will remain, but will re-focus on small bites and shared plates, to better complement the lounge vibe.

Although nothing is set in stone yet, the new name will likely pay homage to one of Petaluma’s heydays, the era of prohibition or may allude to the history of the building, which started as the Brooklyn Hotel.

Danielle is a Petaluma native who started as an hourly employee at TDB, then helped Brewsters open its bar, before returning to TDB as the bar manager. She is a perfect example of someone who is always looking to engage deeper with our community, and Rosie says Danielle is planning a slew of special events.

At the end of December, The Drawing Board will close its doors, with plans to reopen in mid-to-late February under a new name, but with the same staff.

Bump City Bakery owner Emily Floyd, PhD., says the rumors that she is closing down are only partially true. She will shutter the retail side of the business, which is currently located in American Alley, across from Petaluma Pie Company. Her last day is slated for Dec. 23. After that, Emily will concentrate on the wholesale side of the business, which supplies fresh-baked goods to local shops such as Lunchette, Aqus, Petaluma Market and Penngrove Market. Bump City is a dedicated gluten-free bakery, specializing in both cupcakes and cookies, many of which are also vegan. Emily will also continue with her distributor, who delivers her baked goods to the broader Bay Area markets. Additionally, she is considering offering some gluten-free baking classes in the New Year. Keep your eye on the Bump City Facebook page for further info.