New details in Petaluma’s handing of water tests

The city’s handling of positive bacterial samples in its water systems has come under scrutiny after a suspended Public Works and Utilities Department employee recently levied allegations of mismanagement in an expansive complaint filed earlier this month.

Assistant Operations Manager Patrick Dirrane, who is suing the city, accused his supervisors of “mishandling the samples” when noteworthy levels of coliform were found at the Ellis Creek Laboratory sometime in 2015 or 2016, according to the Dec. 3 claim. Coliform is a broad class of bacteria linked to human or animal feces and indicates disease-causing pathogens might be present in the water supply.

According to the claim, Dirrane reported his findings to Environmental Services Manager Leah Walker and requested outside testing, a route recommended by Karen Bolan, a former State Water Resources Control Board official. Bolan, who now works for an engineering firm, declined an interview request, directing inquiries to current SWRCB staff.

In response to Dirrane’s account of finding “too many positive coliform samples, among other things,” Walker allegedly was “furious and said that it would be a bad mark on her lab” if outside testing was pursued, the claim says.

City Attorney Eric Danly advised Walker to not address any allegations made in the claim. Danly did not return a call this week seeking an update on the city’s investigation into the merits of it, a standard internal procedure when outside complaints are filed against government agencies.

From January 2016 to July 2017, over 1,000 routine bacteriological samples were tested for total coliforms, and only three were positive, Walker said in an email last week. From March to November, over 600 samples were taken and all came back negative.

“It is not common for positive samples (to be found), but they do happen occasionally,” she said.

Whenever tests are positive, the city is required to resample within 24 hours at the same site, as well two additional tests nearby – one upstream and one downstream – to determine the origin and if the bacteria has spread. Routine samples are taken 15 times per week.

Of the three known positive tests since January 2016, two were on Nov. 1, 2016, and the follow-up samples were negative, Walker said. If the positive results had been duplicated, more expansive testing would be required, including at reservoirs overseen by the Sonoma County Water Agency, the provider of Petaluma’s drinking water.

“Depending on if any of those samples have a detection for total coliform or E.coli, there would be additional actions … potentially resulting in public notification,” said Janice Oakley, senior sanitary engineer for the Sonoma District of the SWRCB.

The third positive sample was in September 2016 when a rat’s nest was discovered during the installation of a fire hydrant on Hopper Street. The site was cleaned and disinfected, and follow-up samples were negative, Walker said.

However, in an unusual move, Dirrane took routine samples to Alpha Laboratories between August 2017 and March 2018, opting to pay for an outside review instead of using the city’s Ellis Creek facility.

The decision to use an outside laboratory is based on “cost, resources, required laboratory certifications and regulatory requirements,” Walker said. Ellis Creek is certified to handle most of the analyses on-site, however, going with an outside lab might be necessary whenever there are “workload or staffing issues,” she said.