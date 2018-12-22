s
s
New details in Petaluma’s handing of water tests

YOUSEF BAIG
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF | December 22, 2018, 12:01AM
| Updated 3 hours ago.
The city’s handling of positive bacterial samples in its water systems has come under scrutiny after a suspended Public Works and Utilities Department employee recently levied allegations of mismanagement in an expansive complaint filed earlier this month.

Assistant Operations Manager Patrick Dirrane, who is suing the city, accused his supervisors of “mishandling the samples” when noteworthy levels of coliform were found at the Ellis Creek Laboratory sometime in 2015 or 2016, according to the Dec. 3 claim. Coliform is a broad class of bacteria linked to human or animal feces and indicates disease-causing pathogens might be present in the water supply.

According to the claim, Dirrane reported his findings to Environmental Services Manager Leah Walker and requested outside testing, a route recommended by Karen Bolan, a former State Water Resources Control Board official. Bolan, who now works for an engineering firm, declined an interview request, directing inquiries to current SWRCB staff.

In response to Dirrane’s account of finding “too many positive coliform samples, among other things,” Walker allegedly was “furious and said that it would be a bad mark on her lab” if outside testing was pursued, the claim says.

City Attorney Eric Danly advised Walker to not address any allegations made in the claim. Danly did not return a call this week seeking an update on the city’s investigation into the merits of it, a standard internal procedure when outside complaints are filed against government agencies.

From January 2016 to July 2017, over 1,000 routine bacteriological samples were tested for total coliforms, and only three were positive, Walker said in an email last week. From March to November, over 600 samples were taken and all came back negative.

“It is not common for positive samples (to be found), but they do happen occasionally,” she said.

Whenever tests are positive, the city is required to resample within 24 hours at the same site, as well two additional tests nearby – one upstream and one downstream – to determine the origin and if the bacteria has spread. Routine samples are taken 15 times per week.

Of the three known positive tests since January 2016, two were on Nov. 1, 2016, and the follow-up samples were negative, Walker said. If the positive results had been duplicated, more expansive testing would be required, including at reservoirs overseen by the Sonoma County Water Agency, the provider of Petaluma’s drinking water.

“Depending on if any of those samples have a detection for total coliform or E.coli, there would be additional actions … potentially resulting in public notification,” said Janice Oakley, senior sanitary engineer for the Sonoma District of the SWRCB.

The third positive sample was in September 2016 when a rat’s nest was discovered during the installation of a fire hydrant on Hopper Street. The site was cleaned and disinfected, and follow-up samples were negative, Walker said.

However, in an unusual move, Dirrane took routine samples to Alpha Laboratories between August 2017 and March 2018, opting to pay for an outside review instead of using the city’s Ellis Creek facility.

The decision to use an outside laboratory is based on “cost, resources, required laboratory certifications and regulatory requirements,” Walker said. Ellis Creek is certified to handle most of the analyses on-site, however, going with an outside lab might be necessary whenever there are “workload or staffing issues,” she said.

Drinking water samples were negative during that time.

Maintaining compliance during an ‘extended leave’

Dirrane, who has been on administrative leave since February, believes management staff concocted a “scheme” to permanently remove him from his post, the claim said. By allegedly misrepresenting data in a state report and downgrading equipment, his D5 status – the highest in state regulations – became unessential for water operations to continue.

Dirrane is seeking damages in excess of $25,000 for what he believes was a wrongful suspension, and subsequent discrimination and defamation when he notified an unidentified government agency about an unspecified activity that would have violated local, state and federal regulations.

Dirrane’s attorney, Robert Jaret, did not respond to an interview request. Former City Manager John Brown, who retired in November, was the only city employee named for causing damages.

Email exchanges obtained by a Public Records Act request show a meticulous effort by Public Works employees and state water officials to lower Petaluma’s operator requirements earlier this year, although nothing overt that would indicate a scheme as the claim alleges.

Between February 2012 and March 2018, Petaluma’s water system was classified as D5, requiring a high-ranking operator like Dirrane.

The classification is based on the system’s complexity and population served, and is determined by a point scale that looks at several aspects of the system. If the points are greater than 20, the classification is automatically upgraded by one level.

Before February 2012, Petaluma had been classified as a Grade 4 system, but that changed once the city began providing recycled water to local parks and schools.

On Feb. 14, the same day Dirrane was suspended, Public Works Department Director Dan St. John wrote to the State Board, submitting a contingency plan “in the event the currently designated Chief Operator is absent for extended leave or departs City employment.”

Zachary Rounds, an official with the SWRCB, told St. John on March 7 that – despite the thorough contingency plan – state regulations did not allow an operator that wasn’t D5 certified.

Later in the email, Rounds proposed two alternatives on behalf of the SWRCB. Petaluma could enter into a resource-sharing agreement with another D5 system like the Marin Municipal Water District, and that operator could act as chief for Petaluma during the interim. Or, the city could reduce the classification back to D4.

The SWRCB provided guidance on how Petaluma could reduce its point total to 20 or less while still maintaining the overall complexity and services of the water system.

Walker did not reply to a question on what prompted the change back to a D4 classification.

City earns a lower grade

Public Works Operations Manager Kent Carothers wrote to Rounds on March 14, detailing how the city would lower its classification. A pump at Stony Point would be reduced to a smaller engine and efforts would be made to eliminate any disinfecting done in storage tanks. Carothers also sent documents that showed the residual from the county’s supply was the only disinfectant in Petaluma’s entire water system.

In the end, those efforts worked.

In a worksheet determining the classification dated March 19, the point total was 20, with the most significant change under the disinfectant category where a “5” in 2012 had been reduced to a “0.”

According to the city’s water operations website, the only treatment applied is chlorine to keep the water pure in the delivery pipeline.

Whether the classification change was made by city officials to force out Dirrane remains unclear. His claim alleges that city administrators solicited damning material about him over the last six months, including alleged criminal misconduct, embezzlement, squandering of assets, and improper side jobs, according to the claim. Jaret rejected those allegations as false.

Oakley said agencies that pursue a lower requirement sometimes want to simplify the process or ensure the various substances for purifying the water work more cooperatively.

“Things can be complicated if they’re using multiple disinfectants because sometimes those can counteract each other’s effectiveness,” she said. “Also how big the pumps are. If there was a problem and you had this very big pump, it could move a lot of water unintentionally to another part of the system.”

The Stony Point pump was originally a 125 horsepower motor, and was reduced to a 60 hp engine in 2014 so the well could run nonstop during high-demand time periods, the claim said. Reducing it to 50 hp was “an effort to artificially downgrade its system,” the claim said, and would have required thousands of dollars and city council approval.

Danly said last week he was unsure if council approval was a requisite for such a move.

(Contact News Editor Yousef Baig at yousef.baig@arguscourier.com or 776-8461.)

(Contact News Editor Yousef Baig at yousef.baig@arguscourier.com or 776-8461, and on Twitter @YousefBaig.)

