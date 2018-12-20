A second act for Petaluma’s former Seed Bank

When Kate Blakeslee opened the doors to the former home of the Petaluma Seed Bank Friday, she was overcome by a rush of excitement.

For the first time since April, the public was able to step into the iconic building on the corner of East Washington Street and Petaluma Boulevard, and for three days curiously browse the 15 carefully laid tables belonging to artisan makers from the Petaluma area.

The building’s new tenants, The Bank Hub, hosted a holiday pop-up market last weekend, giving residents a glimpse of what they can expect in the future as their vision for the unique space comes to life.

“It was thrilling,” said Blakeslee, curator for the market and strategic projects manager for SomaRosa Farms. “To see it being appreciated and loved up by the community is such a wonderful, satisfying feeling, and to feel the building being filled up and used.”

Below the 30-foot vaulted ceilings, vendors of all sizes, selling food, ceramics, textiles, health and beauty products and more, put forward their best holiday sets for shoppers seeking a thoughtful, Petaluma-centric gift.

Throughout the weekend, a choir performance by the Cinnagal’s Women’s Chorus and jazz music courtesy of Key West and the Ron Lacey Trio helped set the mood for customers.

They were treated to ice cream samples from Mariposa Creamery, Italian baked goods from True Delicious, cashew-based cheeses from Miyoko’s Kitchen and a spectrum of tasty treats and jams from Stella’s Table.

Most of the makers selling handcrafted goods were lined along the walls. Racks of charms from Spiral Jewelry were spread across several tables near the back. A rainbow of cylindrical soap bars and grooming products from Mojo Soaps were stacked on a black-clothed booth a few feet away.

“I would love to make my presence known in Petaluma,” said Mojo founder Jo Collins, a Santa Rosa resident.

Toward the front, artist David Lewin of David Lewin Design quietly hovered around his space, carefully watching each visitor whose jaw dropped at his masterfully produced glass and metal pieces.

Beside him was Jane McDonald, who has been doing ceramics in Petaluma for decades. After closing her studio, an opportunity to show off her Raku ware pottery with purposefully cracked glazes was inviting, she said.

“The changes that are happening in Petaluma – we’re becoming a hub,” said McDonald. “Having my own gallery for three years, I know that people made Petaluma a destination on the weekend. They did.”

Near the Farm Trails and CannaCraft stations was a lounge filled with chairs and a children’s play area for walk-weary shoppers to take a break.

That corner was indicative of the building’s future, Blakeslee said. The owner, CannaCraft co-founder Ned Fussell, and partner Nick Papadopoulos, co-founder of CropMobster, want to create a place for Petalumans to congregate, and bring the character traits of the region to life as a cultural hub for the downtown area.

“The idea to do a pop-up was to fill the space and invite the community in and appreciate it with their local artists and makers,” Blakeslee said. “For the future, we may, indeed, do another pop-up, but the main idea is to move forward of the vision of turning it into a cultural, community event space for the artists, for the makers, for agriculture, retail, food, live music, live performance.”