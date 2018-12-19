s
Sonoma County merchants share secrets of success as holiday shopping moves into homestretch

ALEXANDRIA BORDAS
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | December 19, 2018, 8:37AM
| Updated 11 hours ago.
Linda Burille browsed through dozens of individually sewn felt ornaments hanging from a fresh Christmas tree inside the Made Local Marketplace in downtown Santa Rosa.

Dressed head-to-toe in holiday garb, including miniature snowmen dangling from her ears, Burille was smiling Tuesday as she clung onto an ornament patterned with chipmunks.

A frequent shopper at the marketplace, Burille hugged each employee while asking them about the products she had selected. For Burille, shopping local, especially during the holidays, means supporting the economy of a city she cares about.

“I love talking to and supporting our local artists in Sonoma County,” said Burille, a resident of Windsor. “I like to see and touch what I am buying, which is also a plus of shopping local.”

With Christmas just six days away, many residents across Sonoma County are scrambling to complete their holiday shopping. Americans are expected to spend an average of $1,007 on gifts and other holiday items this season, up 4.1 percent from last year, according to a survey by the National Retail Federation.

Where they spend that money, however, is of critical importance to retailers.

As local brick-and-mortar businesses continue to face new challenges to remain competitive, many of them have had to shift their business models to thrive alongside online retailers.

Rethinking marketing strategies and retraining sales teams are two areas where surviving stores have had to readjust, said Terry Garrett, economic development strategist with Go Local Sonoma County, a marketing organization for locally owned independent businesses.

“Marketing has probably been the toughest on local businesses because they either have to hire someone extra to handle social media or learn its complexities,” Garrett said. “You have to have an online presence but you still want to attract people to your store. It’s tough.”

Although it seems as if online shopping sites are dominating the consumer market, Garrett said that online purchases only account for about 10 percent of total retail sales made in the U.S. in 2018. That number was originally reported in May by Statista, an online research and marketing firm that tracks consumer trends.

Garrett said there will always be people who will shop online regardless of the efforts made by stores. But shoppers who are looking to have a richer experience will continue to be loyal in-person customers, he said.

“People who value customer service and knowledgeable sales clerks, they will want stores available to them,” Garrett said. “People who can curate the right products because they know the local population and work with you, that is the sort of experience you can’t reproduce online.”

For example, he said, Birkenstock Village in the Mayette Village Shopping Center has flourished by focusing on having an expert-level sales and support staff.

Co-owned by Rachel Averbuck and Jenny Hale, Birkenstock Village has been in business in Santa Rosa for decades. Not only do they have a loyal customer base, Averbuck said their sales keep increasing every year.

“We took over ownership in 2008 during the recession, and we managed to grow,” Averbuck said. “We sell quality, and that’s what our customers get to take home.”

Her team has deep knowledge of the community and puts care into each customer interaction, she said.

“We know our customers, and we know them more,” Averbuck said. “Online you can get this huge selection but it can be overwhelming. But when you come into a store and a human works with you, then a human can hear you and give you solutions.”

Giving shoppers an opportunity for human connection is a common thread among thriving local store owners.

Made Local Marketplace has featured over 800 local artists since opening eight years ago, said store owner Kelley Rajala. Despite online websites available for independent artisans to sell their workproducts, many still struggle to find a local place to sell their products, Rajala said.

Stores like the marketplace provide an opportunity for artists to interact with potential customers and explain their craft. But parking in downtown Santa Rosa and expensive rent tends to be a constant challenge, Rajala said.

At tThe Toyworks in Sebastopol, co-owner John Goehring said business hasn’t slowed down, despite the convenience of online shopping. Offering children a space to be hands on, play and explore is something online hubs will never be able to replace, he said.

“When you come to a store like mine, it is creating an experience where we find connections with each other,” Goehring said. “The power of play is special and we all need that, no matter how old we are.”

Like Birkenstock Village, The Toyworks has been a Sonoma County staple for decades. Goehring said being a brick-and-mortar store allows people to find a balance in their lives away from cellphones and constant exposure to technology. When a child is in the store laughing and in the present moment, everything fades, Goehring said.

“Being able to see the products and watch children have a connection to a toy is what’s really important,” he said.

Sonoma Outfitters, which has been in business since 1978, offers outdoor gear and in-store events for nature enthusiasts. The Montgomery Village store gives people a sense of community, said Gloria Mora, who began working as a sales associate during her senior year of high school. Shoppers enjoy the chance to speak about upcoming trips with staff members, who are also hikers and climbers themselves.

“We know a lot of our customers on a first-name basis, and we know the products they like,” said Mora, 20. “It gives a warmer sense to shopping.”

Although many local businesses do offer online buying options, they said most of their revenue still comes from in-store purchases.

“Local stores that are still in businesses have defied the odds and are doing the right things,” Garrett said.

