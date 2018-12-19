Sonoma County merchants share secrets of success as holiday shopping moves into homestretch

Linda Burille browsed through dozens of individually sewn felt ornaments hanging from a fresh Christmas tree inside the Made Local Marketplace in downtown Santa Rosa.

Dressed head-to-toe in holiday garb, including miniature snowmen dangling from her ears, Burille was smiling Tuesday as she clung onto an ornament patterned with chipmunks.

A frequent shopper at the marketplace, Burille hugged each employee while asking them about the products she had selected. For Burille, shopping local, especially during the holidays, means supporting the economy of a city she cares about.

“I love talking to and supporting our local artists in Sonoma County,” said Burille, a resident of Windsor. “I like to see and touch what I am buying, which is also a plus of shopping local.”

With Christmas just six days away, many residents across Sonoma County are scrambling to complete their holiday shopping. Americans are expected to spend an average of $1,007 on gifts and other holiday items this season, up 4.1 percent from last year, according to a survey by the National Retail Federation.

Where they spend that money, however, is of critical importance to retailers.

As local brick-and-mortar businesses continue to face new challenges to remain competitive, many of them have had to shift their business models to thrive alongside online retailers.

Rethinking marketing strategies and retraining sales teams are two areas where surviving stores have had to readjust, said Terry Garrett, economic development strategist with Go Local Sonoma County, a marketing organization for locally owned independent businesses.

“Marketing has probably been the toughest on local businesses because they either have to hire someone extra to handle social media or learn its complexities,” Garrett said. “You have to have an online presence but you still want to attract people to your store. It’s tough.”

Although it seems as if online shopping sites are dominating the consumer market, Garrett said that online purchases only account for about 10 percent of total retail sales made in the U.S. in 2018. That number was originally reported in May by Statista, an online research and marketing firm that tracks consumer trends.

Garrett said there will always be people who will shop online regardless of the efforts made by stores. But shoppers who are looking to have a richer experience will continue to be loyal in-person customers, he said.

“People who value customer service and knowledgeable sales clerks, they will want stores available to them,” Garrett said. “People who can curate the right products because they know the local population and work with you, that is the sort of experience you can’t reproduce online.”

For example, he said, Birkenstock Village in the Mayette Village Shopping Center has flourished by focusing on having an expert-level sales and support staff.

Co-owned by Rachel Averbuck and Jenny Hale, Birkenstock Village has been in business in Santa Rosa for decades. Not only do they have a loyal customer base, Averbuck said their sales keep increasing every year.

“We took over ownership in 2008 during the recession, and we managed to grow,” Averbuck said. “We sell quality, and that’s what our customers get to take home.”

Her team has deep knowledge of the community and puts care into each customer interaction, she said.

“We know our customers, and we know them more,” Averbuck said. “Online you can get this huge selection but it can be overwhelming. But when you come into a store and a human works with you, then a human can hear you and give you solutions.”