Holiday season gives UPS, US Postal Service deluge of gifts to ship and deliver

MARTIN ESPINOZA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | December 20, 2018, 7:37AM
| Updated 8 hours ago.
Rebecca Smith parked in front of her favorite UPS Store in west Santa Rosa this week and left her emergency lights flashing while she picked up the latest load of Christmas gifts she bought online several weeks ago.

Two dozen boxes, each containing multiple toys, cooking utensils, clothes, underwear and other gifts the Cotati resident will give to family members coming to her house for Christmas, were waiting for her Tuesday.

Meanwhile, inside the UPS Store on West College Avenue, staff worked feverishly taking mail orders, preparing shipments and carefully boxing wrapped presents. People waited in line to ship packages to places like Boise, Idaho; Vancouver, Wash.; Lansdale, Pa.; San Antonio, Texas; Plattsburg, Mo.; and Great Falls, Mont.

With the holiday giving season in full swing, this week marks the busiest shipping and receiving period of the year, said Jackie and Barry Duncan, owners of the UPS Store. One of 9,000 UPS retail locations, the Duncuns’ West College store moves about 300 packages a day in the lead up to Christmas.

At the Santa Rosa main post office on Wednesday, Postmaster Michelle Tucker had extra staff working to handle the holiday crush of packages and other parcels. Tucker said that even though many online retailers offer gift-wrapping, people sometimes prefer to wrap and package gifts themselves for a personal touch.

“You want to have it in your hands and wrap it yourself because that’s kind of beloved,” Tucker said.

The city’s main post office will deliver roughly 24,000 parcels a day from 150 delivery sites at this time of year, she said. Outside the holiday season, the post office typically delivers about 14,000 parcels daily.

Tucker said time is running out if people want to get their holiday packages delivered by Dec. 25. Thursday is the cutoff for priority and first-class mail, while Dec. 22 is the deadline for priority express mail service to arrive by Christmas.

About 25 percent of postal service deliveries are for people’s Amazon purchases. Priority mail and items bought through Amazon comprise the bulk of postal deliveries. The postal service also delivers some UPS and FedEx parcels.

UPS estimates it will deliver nearly 800 million packages nationwide this holiday season, an increase of 3.6 percent from the 2017 holiday season, or about 38 million more packages. This week alone, the package delivery company plans to move 35 million packages a day — one million more than last year.

Jackie Duncan at the UPS Store said that for those hoping to get holiday packages to their destination by Dec. 24, Thursday is the last day for second day air shipping service and Friday is the last day for next day air.

“We always tell people that’s a best-case scenario,” Duncan said. “You should allow one or two extra days. Especially if they’re shipping to the East Coast.”

The 24 packages Smith picked up Tuesday was only her second holiday shipment. The day before, she retrieved 12 packages from the UPS Store on West College. And On Wednesday, she picked up another 18 — the fruits of her time sitting at a computer shopping Amazon, Sundance Catalog and Duluth Trading Company.

One guest of honor at Smith’s house for Christmas will be her 34-year-old son-in-law, an Army Green Beret sergeant first class who works at the Yuma Proving Grounds training soldiers how to safely jump out of airplanes.

“Christmas and family are coming into town,” Smith said, as she loaded boxes into a compact SUV. “That’s 24 boxes for this load.”

Smith said she’d be lost without the UPS Store, which holds all her packages until she’s ready to pick them up. And she’s been a customer of the shipping store for nearly 20 years.

“If I’m out of town and I have stuff coming in, or I’m doing something they hold it for me,” she said. “Can you imagine me having thirty packages at my front door while I’m at work. Not so good.”

Postmaster Tucker said at this time of year local residents should make a habit of frequently checking their mailboxes and front door areas for “porch pirates” who target thefts of holiday deliveries to homes and businesses.

“It’s important that people are picking up their mail regularly at this time of year and communicate with their carriers where they would like their packages left,” she said.

Santa Rosa Police Sgt. Jeneane Kucker recommended those who know they won’t be home for a scheduled delivery should have packages delivered to an alternate address, such as a friend’s house or even a workplace. She said people also could request a signature on delivery or have packages held for pickup.

The sheer volume of online holiday shopping these days increases the chances of parcel theft, she said.

“A lot of people are equipping homes with security cameras these days,” Kucker said.

Meanwhile, at the UPS Store on West College, Alejandro Medina, who’s worked at the shipping outlet for 4 years, took a break Tuesday from boxing a sonar fish finder to specially box several Christmas presents in a plastic bag.

Medina measured the overall size of the combined packages and selected a box that gives ample room on all sides for plastic bubble wrap. The brown box of Christmas presents will arrive at its destination by Christmas Day, bearing a red box seal that said: “Picked with Care Packed with Care.”

