A mysterious cloud shining over Sonoma County on Wednesday night was perhaps disappointingly not caused by aliens, the National Weather Service said. It did, however, have its origins in outer space.

Startled Sonoma County residents sent the Press Democrat pictures of the bright cloud. Twitter posts and news reports indicated it was visible from San Francisco to Lake County. It was even spotted by people in Nevada, National Weather Service spokesman Matt Mehle said.

The shiny phenomenon in the sky was what’s known as a noctilucent cloud, Mehle said, meaning a cloud that forms high up in the atmosphere. Everyday clouds are about 30,000 feet high, whereas noctilucent clouds are about 250,000 feet high, Mehle said. Noctilucent clouds can be caused by rocket trails, but in this case, the cloud was caused by a meteor, he said.

According to information from the NASA website, meteor-created noctilucent clouds form when smoke from meteors burning up when they enter the atmosphere collect water droplets which freeze into ice crystals, becoming visible in the atmosphere.

“It’s definitely something that caught a lot of people’s attention,” Mehle said. “It’s unusual and it happened probably right as people were driving, and the sun was still up, too.”

California has seen its share of strange airborne phenomena in recent years. In 2011, a rocket launch caused a noctilucent cloud over Monterey, and last year a SpaceX rocket launch created large smoke trails over Los Angeles.