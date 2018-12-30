A year of transition for Petaluma

From a changed physical landscape with more housing projects under construction to a changed political landscape with a new city council and school board, Petaluma witnessed transformation in 2018.

Fires again on the region’s periphery served to unite the community while an unlikely divisive issue emerged in a bathtub public art installation. Several long simmering controversial projects cropped back up or found resolution in the past year, including a proposed Safeway gas station, a deal to operate Petaluma Valley Hospital, a Helen Putnam Park extension and a ribbon cutting for Tolay Park.

A sex scandal that rocked the Petaluma Fire Department came to light this year, leading to swift disciplinary action. Meanwhile, the transportation network around Petaluma continued to benefit from funding increases.

A look back at the top local stories of 2018:

Housing crisis persists despite progress

Several large scale housing projects were approved or broke ground in the past year, but Petaluma remained mired in a regional housing crisis. Rising rents and home prices combined with low vacancy rates have forced many working class families to leave the community.

The Petaluma City Council debated solutions for much of the year before enacting a new affordable housing policy aimed at encouraging more construction. The changes require developers of residential projects to build 15 percent of their units as affordable housing, ensuring a place to live for low and middle-income earners.

The new policy is set to take effect Jan. 1, and it won’t apply to projects already approved or underway. Those pipeline projects, which took strides but also faced hurdles this year, will add nearly 1,000 units of desperately needed housing to the city’s stock.

The biggest of the projects, the 273-unit mixed-use Riverfront development off Hopper Street, hit a snag after breaking ground last year. Builder Comstock Homes in April shuttered its sales office and looked to offload the project to another developer. The company continued to build the roads and utilities for the development, but the year is ending without any new housing starts on the property.

Ground broke this year for the Brody Ranch project, a 199-unit development with on-site affordable housing at Corona Road and Sonoma Mountain Parkway. Construction has been slower than anticipated, but housing units are beginning to take shape. Model homes opened this month.

At the beginning of the year, the city approved the 184-unit North River Apartments at the north end of Water Street along the Petaluma River. Since then, the property has been dormant as the developer, A. G. Spanos Companies sorts through complicated infrastructure issues. The project requires a rebuild of Water Street, and the developer must secure the proper easements.

At the southern end of Petaluma the 150-unit Altura Apartments, with 15 percent affordable dwellings, continued to rise. But the developer, The Reliant Group, chopped down 12 stately oak trees, drawing the ire of neighbors and a city sanction.

Just across Lakeville Highway, developer Basin Street put the finishing touches on the 90-unit Marina Apartments. Then, in November, before the paint was even dry, Sonoma State University swooped in and bought the whole complex for employee housing.

In August, the city approved a 53-unit PEP Housing project on Petaluma Boulevard South. The apartments will be set aside for low-income seniors with about half for senior veterans.