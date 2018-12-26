No question, the Salvation Army puts the merry in Christmas

s
Salvation Army rings up a Merry Christmas

JOHN JACKSON
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF | December 26, 2018, 10:39AM
| Updated 4 hours ago.
On its way from kettle to tree, the spirit of Christmas flowed through Petaluma’s Salvation Army headquarters on McDowell Boulevard last week, just four days before the big event.

The Salvation Army capped off its year-round program of providing help for those in need by handing out toys and the makings of a full holiday meal to around 350 Petaluma families.

The number of families pre-qualified for the gift of a traditional Christmas is substantially up from the 150 or so families helped last year.

The busy angels behind the operation that turns kettle and other donations into smiles and thanksgiving are the husband-and-wife team of Angela and Mitham Clement. Both are majors in the Salvation Army and together administer the church’s Petaluma facility.

They are aided and abetted in their holiday mission by a dedicated platoon of volunteers who are well compensated in smiles and gratitude.

“It is about the joy of seeing a smile on a face and knowing they would not be giving or receiving a gift or enjoying a Christmas meal without some help,” explains Angela.

The gifts, all new and all donated by local businesses and individuals supplemented by funds from kettle donations, are hand picked for their children by their parents.

“It is just like they were Christmas shopping,” says Angela. “The parents choose the gifts for their own children.”

Mitham says the Christmas program “is one of the best things that me and my wife do all year. I really enjoy giving the parents’ smiles when they choose presents for their children, and have a chance to have a nice dinner for Christmas.”

He said he and Angela often work from 6 in the morning until after 11 at night in preparation for what happened last Thursday.

“But it is all good,” he added.

Among the most popular gifts are bicycles. They are available in all sizes, colors and styles — all new and all donated by the Petaluma Kiwanis Club and Christmas Cheer.

Thursday’s shopping spree was primarily populated by parents, who had an opportunity to choose gifts while children were still in school, although there were several pre-schoolers on hand, not quite understanding what was happening, but all smiles and wide eyes as they stared at the array of delights that might soon be wrapped under their own Christmas trees.

Angela noted that each year the most difficult age group to supply with gifts are older pre-teens and teens. “I have to buy more gifts for the teenagers,” Angela said. “I use money from the kettle collections to make sure gifts are available for them.”

Kettle money is also used to supplement the food boxes filled with turkeys, vegetables and all the trimmings for a festive holiday meal.

The Salvation Army is a Christian-faith church, but the holiday help in material form is available to one and all regardless of race, gender or religious belief.

“The only things that matter are that you’re breathing and in need of help,” Angela said.

While the need and the Salvation Army’s response is most noticeable during the holidays, Mitham points out it is really a never-ending year-round effort that counts.

“This year we will help more than 10,000 people with food and other needs,” he said.

That help could include everything from a hot shower and clean clothes to help with drug addiction and assistance in a disaster.

It all begins with a ringing bell, a red kettle and a willingness to help.

