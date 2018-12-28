s
s
Sections
Sections
News Opinion Obits Sports Schools A&E Dining Events Blogs
Subscribe
You've read 3 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
You've read 6 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We hope you've enjoyed reading your 10 free articles this month.
Continue reading with unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We've got a special deal for readers like you!
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Thanks for your interest in award-winning community journalism! To get more of it, why not subscribe?
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Want to keep reading? Take the next step by subscribing today!
Starting at just 99 cents per month, you can keep reading Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app, and support local journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X

Petaluma transferring Polly Klaas Center to nonprofit

YOUSEF BAIG
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF | December 28, 2018, 12:01AM
| Updated 1 hour ago.
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Login

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

LoginSubscribe

Polly Klaas wasn’t the best student or a top athlete.

Before her death 25 years ago, kidnapped and murdered by Richard Allen Davis in a wicked incident that put the eyes of the nation on Petaluma, the rambunctious 12-year-old excelled as a performer, and was a lover of song and dance. She aspired to act professionally and enjoyed being a part of school plays.

To honor her memory and pay tribute to her passions, the Polly Klaas Foundation is pursuing an agreement with the city to take ownership of the Polly Klaas Performing Arts Center, a forgotten downtown building located in a triangular block at the intersection of English, Post and Western streets.

The Recreation, Music and Parks Commission last week pushed forward a recommendation for Petaluma City Council approval, supporting a transfer of the 107-year-old property once the nonprofit successfully completes a $1.5 million fundraising campaign for renovations.

“We feel the time has come to meet the needs of our local youth and renovate a vacant building that was named in Polly’s honor, and to create this great asset for the community,” said Raine Howe, executive director of the foundation. “We’ve really framed this as stepping out of the darkness and into the light.”

Once the city’s coffers went lean after the Great Recession and recreation funding became scarce, the building slowly fell into disrepair. It was initially shuttered in 2000.

The city originally purchased the property from the Christian Church of Petaluma in 1971 with the intent of demolishing it and expanding City Hall, which is located across the street. However, after the acquisition, concerned residents pushed back against the city’s plan, prompting officials to assign the facility to the Recreation Department, which named the building the Five Corners Community Center.

In 1994, the city council tried to figure out how it could pay homage to the person Klaas was before that fateful night in October 1993. They passed a resolution to name the building the Polly Hannah Klaas Performing Arts Center, hoping to transform the site into a hub for youth theater.

For years, the city tried to generate enough revenue to renovate the building and sufficiently operate it so that vision could be realized. The most noteworthy attempt was in the early 2000s when a nonprofit group known as the Polly Hannah Klaas Performing Arts Theater Company raised hundreds of thousands of dollars and began outlining projects to kick start the venue.

But in 2006, that campaign was derailed. The theater company’s executive director, Jack Stein, was found guilty of embezzling approximately $25,000 of the funds raised, and the remaining balance of nearly $170,000 was placed into an account that’s currently being held by the city.

The most recent attempt to renovate the building was Measure X, a 2012 parcel tax to fund the city’s dwindling parks and recreation efforts. The ballot measure, which needed a two-thirds vote, fell just short with support from 62 percent of the local electorate.

By that point, full-time parks staff had been slashed in half and has since remained relatively the same.

In the aftermath, city officials have turned to Petaluma’s robust nonprofit community and cultivated numerous partnerships to prop up parks and recreation services, said interim City Manager Scott Brodhun.

Projects like the Miracle League special needs baseball facility at Lucchesi Park, Petaluma wetlands preservation, and the community boathouse have come to fruition thanks to that model, he said.

Most Popular Stories
Camp fire victims find homes in Petaluma for holidays
Petaluma man’s family disputes police account that he charged officers, injuring them
3 holiday adult beverages to try in Petaluma
Petaluma Profile: Healing the world through music
Where to dine this New Year's Eve

“We’ve pursued partnerships very aggressively because the demand didn’t stop just because we were experiencing significant reductions in staff,” Brodhun said. “Those are ways we’ve worked to meet unmet need.”

Lined with stained-glass windows from its previous days as a church, the red-brick building is filled with 100 seats and would have access to nearby parking lots owned by the city.

Events and weekday rehearsals would be purposefully scheduled so they wouldn’t conflict with municipal hearings at City Hall, Brodhun said.

If the foundation has to cease operations, the city will have the first option to purchase the building at a price equal to the cost of initial renovations. The two parties could also identify a buyer that would fulfill its intended use.

Although, Howe doesn’t anticipate that kind of scenario. Through discussions with Sonoma County economic development officials, she identified about 200 artists that couldn’t find a venue recently, and 50 of them responded to a survey from the nonprofit that sought to gauge interest in the space.

“It’s not as though this idea just came up the other day, and we’re just winging it,” she said. “We’ve done a lot of work to get to the point where we’ve had the confidence to say we wanted to take this on.”

The venue would contract with so-called anchor tenants like Petaluma City Schools and Cinnabar Theater to ensure consistent use of the space, Howe said. Cinnabar had been in discussions to partner with the city and potentially expand its programs before the recession stifled those talks.

The fundraising campaign would ostensibly launch sometime next year following council approval.

The city would provide $40,000 from the former theater company’s funds at the start of the campaign to assist with initial costs before transferring the remaining balance once the building changes hands.

“We haven’t moved the ball much without partnerships, and I think this is an opportunity to do that,” Brodhun said.

(Contact News Editor Yousef Baig at yousef.baig@arguscourier.com or 776-8461, and on Twitter @YousefBaig.)

Most Popular Stories
Camp fire victims find homes in Petaluma for holidays
Petaluma transferring Polly Klaas Center to nonprofit
Where to dine this New Year's Eve
Petaluma Profile: Healing the world through music
Millennials Talk Cinema: ‘Aquaman’ full of ‘naive magic’
3 holiday adult beverages to try in Petaluma
20 things people who grew up in 1960s Sonoma County will remember
Petaluma man’s family disputes police account that he charged officers, injuring them