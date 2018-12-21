Petaluma police said they spent nearly an hour Wednesday trying to convince a woman to come off of a houseboat following a fight.
Patricia Carpenter, 54, of Petaluma, was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic battery, possession of a concealed loaded firearm and violation of a domestic violence restraining order.
Around 11 a.m., a man called Petaluma police, saying he was the victim of a domestic assault. When officers arrived, he had visible eye and cheek injuries. He told officers Carpenter had struck him several times, the Petaluma Police Department said in a news release. The man also said his revolver was missing, and he was afraid Carpenter had it.
Officers spent nearly an hour attempting to get Carpenter to exit the boat’s cabin, but she refused, police said. She was arrested hours later in the parking lot of a nearby Sheraton hotel.
Police said they found a loaded .22-caliber revolver in her purse. She also had a blood alcohol level of .237, nearly three times over the legal limit, which violated her probation terms, police said.
Carpenter was booked into Sonoma County Jail on $30,000 bail.