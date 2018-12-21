State Sen. Bill Dodd calls for PG&E leadership change

State Sen. Bill Dodd, who earlier this year co-authored a law to help PG&E pay for the wildfires, now wants a management shakeup at the utility company.

The Napa Democrat called for a change in PG&E leadership, citing state reports that found the utility at fault in several deadly wildfires. Dodd was responding to claims made last week by the California Public Utilities Commission that PG&E had falsified safety records for underground gas pipelines for years, following a San Bruno pipeline explosion that killed eight people in 2010.

“PG&E has demonstrated a pattern of poor management and illegal conduct that has shattered lives across California,” Dodd said in a news release Thursday. “This latest revelation underscores the need for systematic change, which must include change on the board of directors and in the executive suite.”

In a response last week to the commission’s claims, PG&E admitted it “did not live up to our commitment to accurate reporting and record-keeping in this case.” It also outlined several changes it planned to make, including hiring auditors to oversee the system, adding pipeline-safety personnel and “making a number of personnel and organizational changes including some leaders no longer being with the company.”

Dodd did not respond to interview requests Thursday from The Press Democrat.

In an interview with the San Francisco Chronicle, he declined to say whether he believes PG&E CEO Geisha Williams should step down. But he did suggest it’s inappropriate for executives who were at the company during the San Bruno explosion to remain.

Williams joined the company in 2007, though she was not named CEO until last year.

The news release marked a flip-flop for Dodd, who co-wrote a bill this year passing some of the wildfire-related costs on to PG&E customers. Opponents of the bill criticized it as a “bailout” for the company.

In response to Dodd’s call for a leadership change, PG&E said in a news release it is “committed to taking the actions necessary to do our work safely and re-earn the trust of our customers.”

On Thursday afternoon, PG&E spokeswoman Deanna Contreras said the company was not prepared to say whether it believes the current leadership team should be changed.

“We understand the serious concerns,” Contreras said in a phone interview. “We’re committed to taking further actions if necessary.”

Dodd in his statement criticized what he sees as PG&E’s failure to take responsibility for its actions.

“Right now there’s a bunker mentality that makes it impossible for the necessary change to occur at PG&E and to ensure the long-term safety of our state and the financial well-being of ratepayers,” Dodd said. “We must see clear and meaningful change, and I expect the CPUC to take action to force improvements in PG&E’s governance and safety culture.”

PG&E has faced a series of challenges from state agencies and lawsuits in recent years. Long-running legal action against the company stemming from the San Bruno explosion resulted in its conviction on six charges in 2016 for violating federal pipeline regulations and obstructing a federal investigation into the incident. U.S. District Judge Thelton Henderson required PG&E to submit to oversight by a federal monitor and pay a $3 million fine. He also ordered the utility to run an advertising campaign detailing the conviction and perform 10,000 hours of community service, including 2,000 hours performed by executives.