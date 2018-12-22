Petaluma Police Friday morning returned to a home that had been the subject of a robbery and shooting in August and arrested a Petaluma man suspected of selling stolen firearms online.

At approximately 8:30 a.m., police served a search warrant at a house in the 500 block of Albert Way where they detained four subjects, including 36-year-old Christopher Rosen. Detectives had received information that Rosen was in possession of an illegal assault rifle, police said.

An assault rifle that had been stolen during a residential burglary in Cloverdale was found during a search of the house, police said.

Detectives also uncovered two other firearms and over three pounds of marijuana that was being prepared to be shipped out of the state, police said. All of the firearms were loaded and openly displayed in Rosen’s bedroom, police said.

Rosen was arrested and transported to Sonoma County Jail. He was charged with possession of firearms while having a criminal protective order, attempting to sell high capacity gun magazines, attempting to sell an assault rifle, and possession of stolen property.

The other three subjects were released.

Petaluma Police are asking anyone with information regarding the robbery in August to contact the department at 707-778-4372.

