Camp fire victims find homes in Petaluma for holidays

YOUSEF BAIG
YOUSEF BAIG
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF | December 27, 2018, 9:17AM
| Updated 1 hour ago.
It was as if hell had taken over Paradise that morning.

As Larry Prongos, 66, anxiously drove his car at a crawl down Elliot Road on Nov. 8, the two-lane thoroughfare had become four rows wide, filled with cars fleeing the record-setting death and destruction of the Camp Fire.

Vehicles were plowing onto the road and colliding without care, he said. Flames as high as the towering trees above were burning on both sides of the motorway, forcing families to abandon their cars and take off on foot when the slow pace of traffic became unbearable.

“I really thought we were going to be incinerated to death in our cars,” said Prongos.

There was no emergency alert or any official warning that life-saving evacuations were needed. For the San Francisco native, it was the unusual wailing from his cat Leedo that prompted him to open the door, where he discovered flames at the end of his street.

After hours of painstakingly inching through the Butte County town, driving past exploding propane tanks and the fiery remains of a foothill community that lost nearly 14,000 homes, Leedo stopped howling once they made it onto Skyway Road, the westward connector that thousands of residents used to escape to Chico.

Another driver on Skyway that day was 76-year-old Emily Haiston, a Paradise resident of 21 years. She had been fixated on her radio that morning, she said, listening to updates until the firestorm reached Pentz Road on the eastern edge of the town and she made the decision to grab her three cats, Big Boy, Milo and Sammy, and flee.

Prongos and Haiston are just two of the estimated 50,000 people that were displaced by the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in California history. With most of those victims struggling to find a home in a state that had already been marred by a housing crisis, Petaluma’s PEP Housing is doing what it can to help.

The nonprofit, which provides homes for low-income seniors and veterans, in conjunction with the Novato Sunrise Evening Rotary, placed Haiston and Prongos in two of PEP’s east Petaluma properties on Monday. They expedited the move-in process and worked tirelessly to get them into a home by Christmas Eve for an initiative they named “Project Santa Claus.”

“We got to hear a lot of stories,” said PEP executive director Mary Stompe. “I saw the No. 1 need was not things — it was housing. When you drive through Butte County, there’s tents and RVs and pop-up places where people are staying because they have nowhere to go.”

Hours after the Camp Fire’s first sparks ignited, PEP began organizing a donation drive that eventually helped 500 victims. Stompe said they handed out over $15,000 worth of gift cards at a distribution center they setup in Butte County, which encompasses its Oroville property, one of 17 complexes across Northern California.

But housing the former Paradise residents before Christmas will likely have the greatest individual impact of any goodhearted effort over the past two months.

PEP staff and rotary club members spent Saturday assembling furniture and decorating the two apartments — one in its Casa Grande complex, and the other in the Caulfield Lane property. They stocked each kitchen with $150 worth of groceries, and decorated Christmas trees to add a little spirit.

“I’m trying to set them up so they have some semblance of their home,” Stompe said.

Moving to Petaluma will be a welcome return to Sonoma County for Haiston, who has lived in Sebastopol and Healdsburg at various times in her life. She has four children and seven grandchildren spread across the Bay Area, all of which have been trying to get her to move closer for a long time, she said.

Haiston left for Paradise in 1997 to help her father carry on after her mother died. The rising cost of living in Sonoma County made it hard to come back, so she steadily carved out her own community in Paradise, working in the furniture department of a Gottschalks for many years.

“I know a lot of it hasn’t hit me,” Haiston said. “It’s coming in drips and drabs, what I’ve lost, what I’ll never have again. There are things you can replace and things you can’t. That’s what bothers people the most. Family pictures, family things you should’ve had ready to go and you didn’t.”

The personal losses were immense for both victims. Prongos, who had been working part-time at Steve’s Music on Skyway, lost dozens of vintage instruments he had collected over the last 50 years, he said.

His pride and joy were the 35 guitars — valued at well over $150,000 — that the firestorm reduced to ash. Prongos came face to face with their remains when he returned home on a recent Saturday after the curfew had been lifted, standing in an area he likened to the surface of the moon.

Those guitars were his most prized possessions — relics from his journey as a lifelong musician. Prongos would slowly sell off his instruments one by one, as a way to pay the bills but also ensure they were cherished by another musician.

Now, just the thought of them brings an overwhelming sense of sadness.

“I don’t even want to hear music on the radio or think about playing again,” Prongos said. “Everything I had and used is gone. There’s a silence forever. It died there.”

Both fire survivors are unsure of what will come next in Petaluma, but they are thankful to have a permanent home so they can start working through the recovery process.

PEP’s resident coordinators will provide guidance on services that are available so they can better integrate into the new community, Stompe said. Both said they had trouble sleeping these days, and Prongos said he plans on getting counseling.

Of course, struggling to sleep is preferable to the challenges faced by countless others who lost their home in the Camp Fire, and have been crippled by the trauma from that fateful morning in Paradise.

That’s something Prongos and Haiston said they both have put into perspective.

“I’m grateful that it turned out as good for me as it has,” she said. “There’s so many people that (were less fortunate). I really did luck out, I did.”

(Contact News Editor Yousef Baig at yousef.baig@arguscourier.com or 776-8461, and on Twitter @YousefBaig.)

