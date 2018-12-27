Camp fire victims find homes in Petaluma for holidays

It was as if hell had taken over Paradise that morning.

As Larry Prongos, 66, anxiously drove his car at a crawl down Elliot Road on Nov. 8, the two-lane thoroughfare had become four rows wide, filled with cars fleeing the record-setting death and destruction of the Camp Fire.

Vehicles were plowing onto the road and colliding without care, he said. Flames as high as the towering trees above were burning on both sides of the motorway, forcing families to abandon their cars and take off on foot when the slow pace of traffic became unbearable.

“I really thought we were going to be incinerated to death in our cars,” said Prongos.

There was no emergency alert or any official warning that life-saving evacuations were needed. For the San Francisco native, it was the unusual wailing from his cat Leedo that prompted him to open the door, where he discovered flames at the end of his street.

After hours of painstakingly inching through the Butte County town, driving past exploding propane tanks and the fiery remains of a foothill community that lost nearly 14,000 homes, Leedo stopped howling once they made it onto Skyway Road, the westward connector that thousands of residents used to escape to Chico.

Another driver on Skyway that day was 76-year-old Emily Haiston, a Paradise resident of 21 years. She had been fixated on her radio that morning, she said, listening to updates until the firestorm reached Pentz Road on the eastern edge of the town and she made the decision to grab her three cats, Big Boy, Milo and Sammy, and flee.

Prongos and Haiston are just two of the estimated 50,000 people that were displaced by the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in California history. With most of those victims struggling to find a home in a state that had already been marred by a housing crisis, Petaluma’s PEP Housing is doing what it can to help.

The nonprofit, which provides homes for low-income seniors and veterans, in conjunction with the Novato Sunrise Evening Rotary, placed Haiston and Prongos in two of PEP’s east Petaluma properties on Monday. They expedited the move-in process and worked tirelessly to get them into a home by Christmas Eve for an initiative they named “Project Santa Claus.”

“We got to hear a lot of stories,” said PEP executive director Mary Stompe. “I saw the No. 1 need was not things — it was housing. When you drive through Butte County, there’s tents and RVs and pop-up places where people are staying because they have nowhere to go.”

Hours after the Camp Fire’s first sparks ignited, PEP began organizing a donation drive that eventually helped 500 victims. Stompe said they handed out over $15,000 worth of gift cards at a distribution center they setup in Butte County, which encompasses its Oroville property, one of 17 complexes across Northern California.

But housing the former Paradise residents before Christmas will likely have the greatest individual impact of any goodhearted effort over the past two months.

PEP staff and rotary club members spent Saturday assembling furniture and decorating the two apartments — one in its Casa Grande complex, and the other in the Caulfield Lane property. They stocked each kitchen with $150 worth of groceries, and decorated Christmas trees to add a little spirit.