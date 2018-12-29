Unusual stories filled Petaluma news in 2018

A mountain lion stalked the livestock of Penngrove while rats munched on popcorn at the Petaluma movie theater and a bird strike caused a power outage. And those are just the animal-related stories.

The news from Petaluma was peppered with strange, unusual, bizarre and unique stories again this year. A valedictorian’s rant was cut short while a Fourth of July reveler’s rant was widely heard. A Petaluma resident found fame on cable TV while a Penngrove resident was selected to go to outer space.

Also, Drag Queen Bingo happened.

A look back at the unusual stories of 2018:

Yoga + beer

Yoga instructor Hannah Yurth, a former employer of Lagunitas Brewing Company, started the weekly Downward Dog Yoga Sunday series.

The class, which is taught at Lagunitas’ Petaluma campus, includes all of the stretching, poses and mindfulness of a typical yoga class. But the $15 fee includes a pint of beer at the end.

While many people may be surprised by the juxtaposition of a yoga class inside a beer factory, Yurth said there are benefits.

“Doing yoga in a place you wouldn’t normally expect it is liberating,” she said.

‘Ratatouille’ screening?

Movie goers were greeted by a sign posted on the door of Boulevard Cinemas in January stating that the county health department had closed the business because patrons reported seeing rats. The facility was inspected, and rat droppings were found inside theaters. The movie house reopened the next day, but downtown Petaluma remained a rat’s nest.

Rodents were spotted scurrying along Water Street behind businesses, and along the SMART rail trestle. The city and SMART spent $12,000 on an exterminator to clean up the problem.

Calf rescued from well

A 350-pound calf fell down a well while grazing one January afternoon west of Petaluma, remaining stuck in a few feet of water for several hours until a team of local firefighters came to the trapped animal’s rescue.

The young male beef cow likely climbed on top of the boarded-up well in the middle of a Fallon Road field. The old boards covering the well gave way, plunging the calf about 15 or 16 feet down into about 4 feet of water.

Ten firefighters from Two Rock, the U.S. Coast Guard, Cal Fire and Wilmar Fire used rescue webbing to fashion a harness around the calf, and made a makeshift haul system.

An American picker

Petaluma resident Jim McCormick loved collecting old wine artifacts ever since he found his first Thompson mechanical corkscrew 30 years ago.

Some 4,500 artifacts later, his collection landed him a spot on a popular cable TV show. The History Channel program “American Pickers,” a reality show about two antique dealers who travel the country “picking” through peoples’ collections looking for that rare treasure, came to Petaluma and spent several days filming McCormick and his extensive collection.

“It was pretty cool,” McCormick said. “It was really a great experience for me. I got my 15 minutes of fame.”

Penngrove’s puma

In March, rumored sightings of a mountain lion in Penngrove neighborhoods coupled with sheep deaths residents believe were attributed to the large cat stirred fears for some in the rural area.

Residents reported unsettling sightings near Penngrove Elementary School and in neighborhoods and speculation abounded on social media site Nextdoor.