Petaluma accused whistleblower of misconduct

As Petaluma officials actively investigate the merits of a claim that the Public Works and Utilities Department mishandled positive bacterial tests from its water systems and wrongfully suspended a high-ranking employee, allegations of misconduct have swirled around the supposed whistleblower.

Assistant Operations Manager Patrick Dirrane, 58, levied a series of wide-ranging accusations against city officials in an expansive claim filed on Dec. 3. In addition to what he perceives as discrimination, harassment and unjust retaliation, he also said he has been defamed by nearly two dozen city employees over the last six months.

Dirrane, who was placed on administrative leave in February, did not respond to an interview request. He is seeking compensation in excess of $25,000, and named former City Manager John Brown as the employee responsible for causing damages.

Publication of the defamatory material has been done “in a variety of forms” and was solicited by various city administrators in an attempt to force him to resign, the claim said.

A Public Records Act request to obtain evidence of the defamatory material that was being circulated was denied by the city, said Robert Jaret, the San Rafael attorney representing Dirrane.

According to the claim, Dirrane became aware of the allegations against him during two interviews in October with Eli Makus, a Sacramento-based lawyer that specializes in workplace investigations.

City Attorney Eric Danly was out of the office this week and unable to return a call seeking an update on the ongoing internal investigation and the purpose of the two interviews. He has advised city employees to decline interview requests as the investigation continues.

The contentions against Dirrane are extensive, and are provided in detail in the claim. They include specific examples of criminal misconduct, embezzlement, squandering of assets, and improper side jobs.

Many of the allegations revolve around his improper use of city resources and staff time. He allegedly gave away overtime hours, inappropriately purchased things for personal use, and used city equipment for multiple projects at his home, including building a shed and working on his driveway, and two separate residences in Petaluma, the claim said.

Dirrane supposedly favored employees when assigning projects, used “bullying language,” and threatened “to bring the entire department down,” the claim said.

Jaret vehemently defended his client’s character and conduct, saying “(Dirrane) would not take a dime.”

“Zero percent of it is true,” he said.

City officials have provided evidence against the claim’s allegation that the Ellis Creek Laboratory was deficient and covered up “too many positive coliform samples, among other things” sometime in 2015 or 2016.

Coliform is a broad class of bacteria linked to human or animal feces and indicates disease-causing pathogens might be present in the water supply.

Environmental Services Manager Leah Walker said in an email on Dec. 13 that there have only been three positive samples since January 2016, and follow-up tests for each event were negative.

The city is required to resample within 24 hours at the same site, as well as two additional tests nearby – one upstream and one downstream – to determine the origin and if the bacteria has spread. Routine samples are taken 15 times per week.

However, records obtained from the Sonoma County Water Resources Control Board, the governing agency that regulates the city’s drinking water systems, show that the city did not take repeat samples after positive results were found.