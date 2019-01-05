‘Tried to leave it all on the field:’ Petaluma mayor retires

On a trip to Washington, D.C. to lobby for federal funding for Petaluma’s flood control project, David Glass spent intimate moments getting to know Clark Thompson, the man he ousted for the city’s mayoral seat by 78 votes in 2002.

Though he disagreed with Thompson’s politics, Glass said he enjoyed spending time with his political rival, working together for the good of the city. As the two men departed in an elevator at the end of the trip, Thompson, then a city councilman, said through the closing doors: “It was nice to meet you, Mr. Mayor,” Glass recalled.

“That trip, it meant something to me. The two of us got a chance to spend time together lobbying for the same thing,” Glass said. “Campaigns, they are not fun. After the election, it’s over. It’s time to govern. It’s about a belief in something you want to advocate for. You do it for nothing because it means everything.”

After two decades shaping the city, Glass, 71, will retire from Petaluma politics on Jan. 7, when he cedes the mayor’s gavel to Teresa Barrett. In a wide ranging exit interview, Glass said he will most miss the people he worked with and the ceremonial duties of the office, but not the knock-down, drag-out political fights that the polarizing figure was perhaps best know for.

Although Glass proudly carried the torch for the so-called progressives, one that he will pass on to political ally Barrett, he expressed doubt about the label.

“I don’t think I was as progressive as I got labeled,” he said. “My philosophy was to extract as much as I could for the community from every development.”

His hardline stance on development earned praise from the environmentalist community, but his views on other issues, like a desire to ban marijuana dispensaries, were more moderate.

A radio broadcaster, Glass gained renown as the voice of the San Francisco Giants in the 1980s. In 1990, he switched careers and sold municipal bonds until he retired in 2012. In between, he fought off bladder cancer, and had a daughter with his wife, Bonnie.

His experience as a bond trader piqued Glass’s interest in municipal finance, and he jumped into local politics in 1998, running an unsuccessful campaign for mayor. He was appointed to the planning commission in 1999, and ran again for mayor in 2002, this time beating the incumbent Thompson.

After one term as mayor, Glass took a two-year break to give broadcasting one more go with a show on KSRO. He got back into politics in 2008, winning a seat on the city council. Then, in 2010, he retook the mayor’s seat and has held it ever since.

Glass led the city through tough financial years, which saw the city’s reserves dip to nearly nothing and required trimming of dozens of staff positions. While known to be a thorn in the side of developers, he also approved developments that added jobs and tax revenue for the city.

On his watch, the city revitalized downtown Petaluma, approving the Central Specific Plan and building the Theater District mixed-use project. The sweat equity of lobbying in D.C. for flood control measures paid off when the Army Corps of Engineers built the $40 million Payran project, one of Glass’s proudest achievements.

“What that project meant, as we hit the rainy season, it would have certainly flooded people out of that neighborhood,” he said. “It has already returned the investment.”